International Youth Day: Your courage’ll shape Nigeria’s destiny, Jandor tells youths

IBRAHIM QUADRI

2023 Lagos Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Governorship candidate and Lead Visioner, Lagos4Lagos Movement, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, popularly referred to as JANDOR has congratulated Nigerian youths, saying the country’s destiny will be shaped by their courage.

In a statement he personally signed, Jandor made the remark to commemorate the International Youth Day.

Jandor wrote: “Today, on this International Youth Day, I salute the boundless energy, creativity, and resilience of every young person, we are the heartbeat of our nation and the hope of our tomorrow.

“To every Nigerian youth, I say, believe in yourself. Your dreams are valid, and your voices matter. You are not just leaders of the future, you are leaders of today. The destiny of our country will be shaped by your courage to rise, your willingness to learn, and your readiness to take on the baton form the older generation.

“I urge you to actively engage in politics, not as distant spectators, but as bold participants in the decisions that shape your lives. Take interest in how our country is governed. Work closely with grassroots leadership, especially our Local Government executives, demand performance from them, but also partner with them to deliver success for our communities.

“Our nation is at a defining moment, and we must all contribute to building it. I encourage you to support the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in advancing the Renewed Hope Agenda, so that together we can achieve greater prosperity, unity, and progress.

“As for me, I reaffirm my unwavering commitment to youth development and empowerment. Through the Lagos4Lagos Movement and beyond, I will continue to stand with every young person, invest in our potential, and open more doors of opportunity.

“The future is in our hands, let’s take it, shape it, and make it shine.

“Happy International Youth Day!”

