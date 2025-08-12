ICPC chairman urges lawyers to champion integrity, consistency in legal practice

BLESSING OMALE, Abuja

The Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu, SAN, has called on Nigerian lawyers to uphold the highest standards of integrity, truth, and professional consistency, stressing that their conduct shapes public trust in the legal system.

Dr. Aliyu made the appeal on Friday while receiving the Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Gwagwalada Branch, Federal Capital Territory, Barrister Owhor Clever N., and members of his executive during a courtesy visit to the ICPC headquarters in Abuja.

He underscored the importance of mentorship in grooming a new generation of lawyers, urging senior members of the profession to lead by example.

“It is important that young lawyers begin their careers under the guidance of seniors who possess unquestionable integrity.

As senior practitioners, we must lead by example and ensure that what we pass on can stand the test of time,” Dr. Aliyu stated.

Warning against inconsistency in judicial advocacy, the ICPC boss stressed that lawyers must remain principled in their positions on legal matters to avoid eroding public trust.

“If you argue today that white is white, tomorrow you should not argue that white is green or black.

The public watches us closely, and inconsistency undermines the profession,” he cautioned.

Earlier, Barrister Clever said the visit was aimed at fostering collaboration with the ICPC in areas such as anti-corruption and integrity training for lawyers, contributing articles to NBA journals, and partnering during the branch’s Legal Week and other events.

He also announced that the next edition of the NBA Gwagwalada journal would be dedicated to honouring Dr. Aliyu for his role in advancing the anti-corruption fight.

During the visit, the delegation presented the ICPC Chairman with an Award of Excellence for his leadership and achievements.

Dr. Aliyu welcomed the initiatives, assuring the branch of the Commission’s readiness to partner on the proposed programmes and other joint efforts to strengthen the legal profession’s role in promoting integrity and good governance.

The visit, according to the ICPC, reflects a growing partnership between the legal community and the anti-graft agency in shaping a more accountable justice system.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2