FG arraigns 5 suspected Al-Shabab terrorists over killing of 40 worshippers in Owo Catholic Church in 2022

The Federal Government has arraigned five men before a Federal High Court in Abuja over their alleged involvement in the June 5, 2022 attack at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State.

Daily Champion recalls that over 40 worshippers were killed during the attack, while over 100 others sustained injuries.

The five accused persons are Idris Abdulmalik Omeiza, Al Qasim Idris, Jamiu Abdulmalik, Abdulhaleem Idris and Momoh Otuho Abubakar.

The five defendants were arraigned on a nine-count terrorism charge by the Department of State Services, DSS.

The DSS accused them of being members of the Al Shabab terrorist group, belonging to a cell in Kogi State.

The defendants are also alleged to have carried out the attack in furtherance of their religious ideology.

They pleaded not guilty when the charge was read to them by an official of the court.

Following their not guilty plea, prosecuting lawyer, Calistus Eze urged the court to order that the defendants be remanded in the custody of the DSS pending trial.

However, Defence lawyer, Abdullahi Muhammad, prayed the court to order the DSS to allow members of the defendants’ families and their lawyers to have access to them.

Muhammad observed that since their arrest in 2022, the defendants had been detained without access to their families or attorneys.

According to Eze, it is customary to provide access to detainees’ attorneys and relatives only after a formal written request.

He noted that it has become inevitable at this stage that the defendants be allowed access to their lawyers to enable them to prepare their defence.

In his ruling, Justice Emeka Nwite ordered that the defendants be remanded in the custody of the DSS.

He also ordered that the DSS grant the defendants access to members of their families and their lawyers.

The judge thereafter adjourned till August 19 for the commencement of the trial.

