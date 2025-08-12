Federal Polytechnic Bauchi shuts campus indefinitely over students protest on hostel robbery

SELYA YARNAP, Bauchi

The students of Federal Polytechnic Bauchi embarked on a peaceful protest on Tuesday morning after robbers attacked their hostel, stealing gadgets and leaving many injured, just as the management immediately shut down the school indefinitely to prevent further breakdown of law and order.

Speaking to the newsmen on the incident, some of the students said they are not happy with the polytechnic authorities for not protecting them from the attack that happened on Monday night.

The students were seen demonstrating on the Bauchi–Dass road, mounting a blockade to prevent movement around the Institution’s main entrance.

The protest turned tense as suspected hoodlums tried to hijack it, blocking the federal highway near the campus.

Police fired tear gas .”

According to the students, one of the students, the class rep of NDI Computer Science, Matta Musa, was attacked on the head.

Others who sustained injuries were taken to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) in Bauchi.

Also speaking to newsmen on the issue, the Public Relations Officer of the Institution, Mr. Rabiu Wadda, said that the management is engulfed in crisis management and has immediately shut down the school indefinitely to prevent further breakdown of law and order.

As we speak, I have not gained entrance into the campus.

“Right now, I can’t precisely give you the accurate number of students who were affected, but I know some students have been taken to the Hospital,”

He said that the management shut down the campus to keep the students away from attack since hoodlums had hijacked the protests.

When newsmen contacted the spokesman of Bauchi Police Command, Ahmed Waki,l said that the police would issue a comprehensive statement after gathering necessary details.

“I’m at the scene, and we are working to restore normalcy. We will issue a full statement”, the PPRO added.

