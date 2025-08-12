FCTA continues it’s clean up of city , clears Apo Guzape area of Abuja

.. Apprehends suspects dealing in illicit drugs

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

Authorities of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) have launched a major clearance operation in the Apo Guzape area of Abuja, targeting shanties and miscreants.

According to the Director of FCT Development Control, TPL Mukhtar Galadima, the operation is part of a broader effort to rid the city of criminal elements and miscreants, as directed by the FCT Security Council.

“The operation is a continuation of similar exercises conducted in other areas, including Zone 3, Wuse, and UTC.

Galadima emphasized that the FCTA will not tolerate any form of encroachment or illegal occupation of government-designated areas”.

“This is part of the decision taken by the FCT Security Council to rid the city of criminal elements and miscreants. You recall that we were at Zone 3, Wuse and UTC.

Today we are at Apo Guzape area where shanties and miscreants have been dislodged.

So that’s why we’re here today. It’s the continuation

of the exercise to rid the city of miscreants and criminal elements”.

The cleared area, known as Apple Cadastral Zone E27, Apple, was originally designated for residential purposes, with allocations made for development.

However, the allottees failed to develop their plots within the stipulated time.

Galadima hinted that the FCTA has dislodged shanties and miscreants from the Apo Guzape area, taking over the plots and reclaiming the land.

“Who gave them the permission? The question is who gave them the permission to stay there? In fact, from what we have seen now, and based on the directive given, we are taking over the place.”.

“All those that claim to have ownership are considered as revoked because it’s like they are the one harboring these people to stay here and then go about the city committing crimes.

So as has been directed by the FCT Security Council, this place, we are going to take it over, we are going to repossess it”.

Galadima stated that any claims of permission to stay on the plots are considered revoked, as the plot owners are suspected of harboring criminals.

He explained that the area has a clearly defined road corridor, demarcated by a deep trench, known as the S20 extension of Ladipo Dia.

“It was designated for residential purposes. Allocations were made but the allottees failed to develop their plots as at the stipulated time, the road corridor is clearly defined.

You can see that it’s been demarcated by a deep trench. So the road is what we call the S20 extension of Ladipo Dia that goes through FHA Apo up to Guzape 2”

The FCTA has concluded that plot owners who allow miscreants to stay on their properties will have their plots taken over by the administration.

“The road is clearly defined and the plots are also defined. So we have concluded, based on what we have seen and action taken, that all those people who own plots and allow these people to stay within, the plots have been taken over by FCT administration”.

The Director reiterated that the operation has led to a significant reduction in crime rates in previously cleared areas.

Also speaking,the Director of Security, Adamu Gwary, represented by Dr. Peter Olumuji, said the FCTA has noticed a drastic decrease in crime rates since the operation began last week.

The FCTA’s Operation Sweep Abuja is also tracking and removing displaced criminals from other locations.

According to Gwary, the operation, which started last week, aims to make the FCT a safe and secure environment for residents and visitors alike.

Explaining that FCTA has been tight-lipped about the specific locations of the operation, but it is clear that the exercise is being carried out in various parts of the city.

Today, the operation is taking place in Apo, where shanties and miscreants have been dislodged.

The FCTA has apprehended two suspects dealing in illicit drugs, who have been handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

“We started last week, we are making FCT hot for everyone that has one criminal tendency or the other. This place we are today, right now, Apo, you can see by yourself that we have people that deal in illicit drugs and we’ve been able to apprehend two suspects today,

which have been handed over to the NDLEA.

The FCTA has made it clear that the FCT is not a haven for criminal elements.

The administration is determined to pursue and smoke out criminals wherever they may be. The operation is part of a broader effort to ensure that the FCT remains safe and secure for all residents and visitors.

“One thing we want criminal elements to know, that FCT is not a place they can hibernate again.

Wherever you go, we are going to pursue you and smoke you out.

The FCTA reported that there was no resistance from the inhabitants of the area, as they knew they were squatting illegally and were not meant to be there.

“No, there was no resistance. You cannot resist when the government is determined to do their lawful duty.

And they also know that they are squatting here illegally and they are not meant to be here.The administration is determined to carry out its lawful duties, and the lack of resistance suggests that the inhabitants are aware of the illegality of their actions”.

The FCTA has emphasized that the safety of the FCT is its top priority and the administration is committed to ensuring that the city remains safe and secure for all residents and visitors, he said.

The operation is part of a broader effort to achieve this goal, and the FCTA will continue to take decisive action against criminal elements and miscreants.

The administration’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the city is evident in its determination to pursue and smoke out criminals. The operation serves as a warning to criminal elements that the FCT is not a place they can hibernate or operate in with impunity.

Earlier, Steven Obiozo, chairman of the cashew garden, shared his experience with the recent demolition exercise.

According to him, they had an agreement with the plot owner to manage the space, sell their goods, and vacate whenever notified. They cooperated with the owner, even arranging security measures when needed.

However, when the owner decided to take over the space, they were surprised by the sudden action.

Obiozo emphasized that they are not criminals but vendors trying to make a living.They had previously worked with another estate owner who relocated them, and they thought they had an understanding with the current owner.

Obiozo highlighted his efforts to maintain security in the area, providing numbers of security personnel and promising to report any suspicious activity.

He appealed to the government to consider their plight, citing the difficulties of finding alternative livelihoods. As a vendor, he sells beer, minerals, and food to make ends meet.

“We are begging the government to allow us because all fingers are not equal. We have seen the laws.

It’s not because we don’t have jobs. We just have jobs around. I sell beer. Mineral and a touch of food”.

