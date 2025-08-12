Enugu North commends Gov Mbah on laying foundation for 5,000 shops complex in Nsukka Int’l mkt

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

The historical city of Nsukka was agog on Saturday as Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, laid the foundation for the construction of a 5,000 shop-capacity Nsukka International Market, vowing that his administration would always take into account persons affected by development projects in the state.

Governor Mbah, who dismissed the allegation of targeting the former occupants of Ogige Market in Nsukka, explained that his inclusive development model made it imperative for him to ensure that the modern transport terminal projects cut across the state, hence the Nsukka Transport Terminal.

He cited Ogbete Holy Ghost, Abakpa Nike, and Gariki as other places where the government had to move shop owners to be able to construct the transport terminals.

Mbah said, “This is beyond groundbreaking for me because this is something that has provoked emotions and sometimes even attempted to mislead and frame a false narrative.

Sometimes, it is not about misunderstanding the government’s intentions, but a sheer evil agenda of enemies of the public good.

“Just to put on record that our intention to construct the Nsukka Modern Transport Terminal is in the overriding public interest, many months ago, we took a decision to revamp our transportation sector by building a world-class modern bus terminal.

And there were people, who were located in these different areas that were originally mapped out as transport terminals.

“We cannot be talking about development and only be thinking about a section of our state, which is why we could not have been constructing world-class terminals in the state without constructing one in Nsukka. It is a one-stop shop for everything.”

He said his target was to have the market construction completed by the end of 2025 and assured traders at the former Ogige market that they would be given priority.

“We know that development always takes into account the stakeholders that are affected. So, in four months, we will be ready with these shops. But we will make sure that those people who were affected as a result of the development we carried out will be given the right of first refusal. Those of you who were affected by the new bus terminals at Ogige will be given priority here”, he concluded.

Speaking on behalf of his people, the Council Chairman of Nsukka LGA, Engr. Jude Asogwa, said the market and numerous other development projects by the Mbah Administration would translate to huge succour and economic growth and empowerment for the people of Nsukka in particular and Enugu North Zone in general.

According to him, “We have been joyful over the world-class transport terminal that you built for us. While we were still celebrating it, we are here today to lay the foundation for the Nsukka International Market.

We do not know how to describe you and your good works. It is inexplicable, to say the least.

“I have told the people of Nsukka whose shops were affected to come and have their names registered with us,” he concluded.

Other speakers, including Member Nsukka/Igbo Eze South Federal Constituency, Hon. Chidi Mark Obetta; Member representing Nsukka West State Constituency, Hon. Malachy Onyechi; Commissioner for Health, Prof. George Ugwu; and Enugu North Zonal Woman Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mrs. Ngozi Ezeja, thanked the governor for his many projects in the zone.

Prof. Ugwu highlighted the federal government-supported oxygen production plant valued at over N1 billion at the state General Hospital, Nsukka, facilitated by the governor recently.

They assured him of Enugu North Zone’s total support come the 2027 general election.

Earlier, Governor Mbah paid a courtesy visit to the Chairman of Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council, Igwe Samuel Asadu, at his Edem Ani community in Nsukka LGA, where he was also received and commended by other traditional rulers and leaders of thought.

Igwe Asadu as well as the traditional ruler of Obimo, Igwe Tony Ezema, additionally thanked Mbah for facilitating Prof. Simon Ortuanya’s appointment as the first Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

Another highpoint of Mbah’s working visit to Nsukka was the commissioning of the School of Health, Stadium, GRA, Secretariat, and Prisons Ring Road reconstructed by the Chairman of Nsukka LGA, Engr. Asogwa.

