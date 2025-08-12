Burial service of former Minister of Police Affairs, late Navy Captain Caleb Olubolade @ 70 years, held in Lagos

L-R… Wife of former Bayelsa State Governor, Margaret Alamieyeseigha; Representative of the Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Ayo Olugbode; former Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo; Governor of Ekiti State, Abiodun Oyebanji; Wife of late Navy Captain Caleb Omoniyi Olubolade, Mrs Mopelola Olubolade; wife of former President, Patience Jonathan; wife of Bayelsa State Governor, Gloria Diri; Governor Douye Diri, and Daughter of late Navy Captain Caleb Omoniyi Olubolade, Rev Mother Esther Akinadewo, during the burial service of former Minister of Police Affairs, late Navy Captain Caleb Olubolade (retd.), at Saint John Military Protestant Church, Bonny Camp, Lagos… on Saturday 9/8/2025.

L-r… Children of late Navy Captain Caleb Omoniyi, Mr Dayo Olubolade, daughter, Rev Mother Esther Akinadewo, wife of late Navy Captain Caleb Omoniyi Olubolade and Chief Mrs Anthonia Ekwo.

L-R… Daughter of late Navy Captain Caleb Omoniyi Olubolade, Rev Mother Esther Akinadewo; Representative of Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Ayo Olugbode; Wife of late Navy Captain Caleb Omoniyi Olubolade, Mrs Mopelola Olubolade; Bayelsa State Governor, Duoye Diri; his wife, Gloria; former first lady, Patience Jonathan and wife of the former Bayelsa State Governor, Margaret Alamieyeseigha, during the Service of Song of late Navy Captain Caleb Omoniyi Olubolade in Lagos…on Friday 8/8/2025.

Mr Gabriel Akinadewo, husband of Rev Mother Esther Akinadewo.

Mr Gabriel Akinadewo, with Members of the family, during the Service of Songs.

L-R …Wife of former Bayelsa State Governor, Margaret Alamieyeseigha, wife of former President, Patience Jonathan; wife of Bayelsa State Governor, Gloria Diri; Governor Douye Diri, at the service of Songs.

L-r… Mrs Helen Udofia with Mrs Ngozi Areh.

Vice Admiral, retired, and former Chief of Naval Staff, Dele Joseph Ezeoba (right), poses with others.

L-R …Mrs Garce Aliliy, former Military Governor of Ondo State, Chief OLabode George, wife of former Chief of Naval Staff, Mrs Vivian Ezeoba, former naval officer, maritime security and risk management consultant, (right Captain George Alily .

The Naval officers carrying the casket of the late Navy Captain Caleb Olubolade (retd.), for burial at Ikoyi cemetery in Lagos, 9/8/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

