Latest news

Benue boils again as angry villagers barricade expressway with corpses of relatives killed by gunmen

by Peter Anayo

Community dwellers in Yelwata located in Benue State on Monday barricaded the expressway with corpses of their relatives to register their anger over alleged incessant killings.

TNG reliably gathered that the renewed attack triggered a protest by local women, who took to the streets demanding that soldiers stationed in the area be withdrawn to their barracks.

The aggrieved residents also called for immediate transportation to Makurdi, insisting they no longer feel safe in the community.

Road users are stranded and the villagers have blocked the roads protesting the killing of their people this morning by unnamed persons.

They brought the remains of the people and kept them on the road to halt both human and vehicular movements.

An eyewitness told TNG that “no one is passing and military helicopters are hovering all over and solders and police are all over and the protesters saying that the soldiers must vacate the place before they would open the road for not helping them deal with the killers.

“They are also saying the Governor must come and address them.

 

