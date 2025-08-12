Atiku condemns Tambuwal’s detention by EFCC

…Describes it as a continuation of Tinubu’s agenda to harass, intimidate, decimate opposition before 2027 general elections.

…Vows Coalition block will never succumb to anti-democratic actions or one-party dictatorship

CYRIL MBAH , Abuja

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has declared that the opposition coalition will never succumb to anti-democratic actions and machinations of railroading Nigeria into a one-party dictatorship as expected by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

While condemning the detention of former Governor of Sokoto State, Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Atiku alleged in a statement he personally issued to newsmen on Tuesday that Tambuwal was arrested and detained because he is a member of the opposition coalition.

“It is a continuation of the Tinubu-led administration’s agenda to harass, intimidate and decimate the opposition,” Atiku said, adding that the reality unfolding before us today is that the administration, as with other aspects, has “objectified the fight against corruption as a political tool to coerce opposition leaders into the ruling party.”

Continuing. Atiku, a leader in the ADC-anchored opposition, said, “We are living witnesses to a growing trend where the state and its operators have assumed the roles of a bully by making corruption and the fight against it a political agenda.

“Certainly, that is not the objective for which I worked hard during our administration to create the EFCC. It is as though today, anyone who associates with the opposition is a target for phantom corruption allegations and, it is as though, as soon as they are coerced into the political agenda of President @officialABAT, their ‘sins’ are forgiven.

“This definitely, is not how to build institutions. That, certainly, is not how to fight the monster of corruption. Indeed, such tendencies provide the stimulant for corruption to thrive.

We have seen how the EFCC has been used to empty opposition state governors into the ruling party, and the tea party is not about to end anytime soon.

“While the genuine fight against corruption is a matter that requires the total support of all Nigerians, the objectification of it as a political agenda should be roundly condemned by all in civil society spaces and friends of Nigeria in the international community.

“We have in recent times witnessed the use of anti-corruption agencies in coercing political leaders into the ruling party. Our assurance to Nigerians is that we would never succumb to these anti-democratic machinations of railroading our people into a one-party dictatorship, the statement concluded.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2