AMAC Chairman calls for enhanced service delivery, accountability in council

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

Abuja Municipal Area Council Chairman, Christopher Zaka Maikalangu, has stressed the importance of improving service delivery and accountability within the council.

He expressed concern over alleged leaks of sensitive information and urged staff to follow directives from their superiors without hesitation.¹

Staff should follow instructions from directors and department heads without question, defending council decisions and policies at all costs.

“Staff should follow the instructions of their directors and department heads without question. Public servants should defend council decisions and policies at all costs.”

The chairman emphasized the need for transparency and accountability in council operations, warning that staff found guilty of misconduct will face consequences, including possible redeployment or dismissal.

Maikalangu appreciated the hard work and commitment of council staff, urging them to continue delivering excellent services to communities, particularly in rural areas.

The chairman highlighted the importance of empowering communities through Social Activities, by supporting social activities that benefit communities.

Providing healthcare services to improve the well-being of residents and implementing programs to boost economic growth and development.

Maikalangu emphasized the need to provide support to vulnerable members of society, including:

the Elderly, by ensuring their needs are met and they receive necessary care, providing services and support to rural communities.

The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) commended Chairman Maikalangu for his exceptional leadership and commitment to staff welfare.

The union leader, Comrade Hassan Haruna, praised Maikalangu for empathy and Support, as he shows empathy and support for staff, particularly in times of need.

Ensuring hazard allowances were paid to relevant staff, demonstrating dedication to duty and commitment to staff well-being.

The union leader urged the AMAC Chairman to continue supporting staff and addressing their concerns, prioritizing staff welfare and protecting their rights.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2