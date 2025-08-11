Tourism expert faults Nigeria’s lack of clear national branding

A tour operator and curator, Tamnawari Brown, has raised concerns over the absence of a clear and visible national branding strategy for Nigeria, warning that the country’s rich cultural and natural assets risk being overlooked on the global tourism map.

Brown raised the concerns during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos.

Brown, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Anufly Exotopia Travels and Tours, said Nigeria’s tourism potential remained vastly untapped because of poor branding and lack of adequate government focus.

The tour operator, who had just returned from a recent trip to the Republic of Benin, expressed shock at how a country with fewer natural assets than Nigeria had managed to attract tourists.

She observed that Benin had been able to achieve it through strategic branding and site development.

Brown said she toured destinations including the Python Temple, Sacred Forest, the village on water and the Gate of No Return.

“When we look at the tourism revenue, I feel that the government of Benin has added their own fair share and experienced a return on investment.

“Look at the route to the Gate of No Return, some tourists who came along with us said they couldn’t recognise their path from the last time they visited.

“The government has looked into it, there’s been improvements and value has been added to the community.

“Nigeria tourism is a goldmine that has not been tapped,” she said.

She decried the lack of visible national branding for Nigerian tourism in spite of its rich cultural landscape and vibrant festivals.

Citing examples, including her participation in a 12-kilometre dance stretch in Calabar, Brown noted that tourists are not only seeking places but also chasing one-in-a-lifetime moments.

“The tangible value they get is the experience, the moment, because I must tell you, money can’t buy that experience.

“When I’m fifty-something years, I might not have the capacity, the ability to make that journey again,” she said.

She further raised concerns that time was running out, and many heritage sites risked being lost due to neglect or poor maintenance.

Brown urged Nigerian tourism authorities to take urgent steps to rebrand the country’s tourism narrative.

She further urged the agencies to invest in sites renovation and amplify the emotional value of local experiences to attract both domestic and international tourists.