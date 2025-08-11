23.7 C
SPE Nigeria rallies global energy leaders to drive a sustainable future at NAICE 2025

The Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Nigeria Council has ignited a united call for bold action toward a cleaner, more secure energy future, as it wrapped up the 2025 Nigeria Annual International Conference & Exhibition (NAICE). Over 2,000 delegates, 100+ exhibitors, and top industry minds from around the world converged at Lagos Eko Hotels Convention Centre, sharing breakthrough research, unveiling cutting-edge technologies, and charting strategies to meet the planet’s surging energy needs without compromising environmental and economic sustainability.

The theme, “Building a Sustainable Energy Future: Leveraging Technology, Supply Chain, Human Resources, and Policy,” underscored the urgency of a comprehensive approach to long-term energy security, environmental stewardship, and inclusive growth.

“Through innovation, resilient supply chains, skilled talent, and forward-thinking policy, we can ensure a cleaner and brighter energy future for generations to come,” said Engr. Amina Danmadami, PhD, 2025 SPE Nigeria Council Chair.

The conference highlights included a Topical Issues Workshop on “Reforms and Sustainability of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry,” high-level plenary sessions on the four thematic pillars, and targeted programs for Women in Energy, Young Professionals (YP), Students, and Families, reflecting SPE’s commitment to diversity and inclusion. Thirteen hybrid professional training courses and a lively African Young Professionals “YP Away Day” preceded the main event.

At the heart of NAICE, the technical program delivered cutting-edge research vetted through a double-blind peer review, with all accepted papers to be published on the international SPE OnePetro platform. On the exhibition floor, attendees explored innovations spanning the exploration and production value chain, renewables, and non-energy services, with opportunities for investment and collaboration.

“Our technical program and exhibition floor showcased the very best of global ingenuity, rigorously reviewed research, groundbreaking technologies, and cross-sector collaborations. This is where the next chapter of Africa’s energy story is being written, and it is one of resilience, inclusivity, and opportunity,” said Danmadami.

Looking ahead, NAICE 2026 will be held August 3–5, themed “Thriving in the Evolving Global Energy Landscape: Collaborative Growth and Resilience”, with training courses on August 1–2.

The Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) is the world’s foremost professional association for petroleum industry practitioners, connecting a global community of engineers, scientists, and energy professionals to advance safe, secure, and sustainable energy development.

