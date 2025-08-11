Sanwo-Olu asks fellows of LJLA to outshine ex-Gov’s legacy

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday tasked the Fellows of Lateef Jakande Leadership Academy, LJLA, to outshine the legacy of the former Governor, noting that with the level of training they went through, they have the capacity to excel in life.

The Governor gave the charge at the Final Mentoring Session with the outgoing Fellows of Lateef Jakande Leadership Academy 2024/2025 set tagged, “Parting Fireside Chat with Mr Governor at Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s Place, Chalet D- Governor’s Office, Alausa, Ikeja.

Sanwo-Olu, in company with the Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, explained that the State government came up with the idea of the Academy in order to institutionalize Jakande’s legacy.

Sanwo-Olu said, “I can’t explain how excited I feel about the 2nd graduation of Lateef Jakande Leadership Academy Fellows.

What we started like an idea about two years ago is turning out to be one of the world’s best leadership schools.

“The vision behind this academy, some of you might be young when Alhaji Lateef Jakande was the executive Governor of Lagos between 1979- 1983.

His four-year impactful governance, so fast, so quick.

He made a lot of impact. When he passed on, we thought, what do we give a man to honour his leadership style so that we continue to have his legacy?

“To some of us who were privileged in the culture of governance, we know he deserves more.

He doubles the number of public schools, a number of low-cost housing estates, laying the foundation for LASU.

The Governor therefore advised the Fellows, “You are entering into the shoes of a man with big size, you can do it better, you have the capacity to outshine the history that was set by Baba kekere.”

The Governor added, “We are intentional in reflecting the diversity of our country among the Fellows with a little bias for Lagosians, every Nigerian has a seat.

“It is for you to take the story internationally so that we can move toe to toe with any other leadership academy.”

He thanked the State House of Assembly for passing the Bill on the establishment of the Academy.

“The vision is robust, the House of Assembly also keyed into the vision. All the legal backing is live. What it means is that subsequent governments will ensure that the vision does not die.

“We will continue to raise the bar. All of us bought into the vision. I’m excited we have some of the civil servants among the Fellows out of 20,000 applicants to be part of it, you are able to secure a seat as one of the best public servants in the State.”

The Executive Secretary of the Academy, Mrs Ayisat Agbaje-Okunade, expressed satisfaction with the support received from the Governor for the successful completion of the leadership programme.

She explained that the training had exposed the Fellows to policy formulation, wellness, mental health courses, and courses on resilience, among others.

“Selflessnese is part of leadership. The programme is to groom young leaders, we build on human capital, we have several promising talents, they were incubated for at least one year.

Some of the projects the set carried out included Light up of pedestrian bridges, digitalized Ikeja High School, and gave the teachers laptops, saying “we teach them to start with their community first.”

Some of the Fellows who spoke with newsmen said the training has exposed them, and better equipped them to face challenges.

Noah Oluwaseyi said, “What we see outside about governance is actually different from what happens in the background.

My perspective has actually changed.”

Shem Ayegba said, “It has been highly transformative and engaging coming from the private sector in Kogi State.

He added, “I want to take my experience from the private sector to the public sector, especially as regards the most challenging demand in the country, which is the issue of housing.”