Rivers Administrator Lauds NDDC’s Partnership with State Govt

The Rivers State Administrator, Vice Admiral (Rtd) Ibok-Ete Ibas, has commended the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, for partnering with the State and citing key projects such as the ongoing Kaa-Ataba Bridge, linking Khana and Andoni Local Government Areas, and the Okrika-Borokiri Bridge in Okrika Local Government Area.

The Administrator gave the commendation while receiving the Minister of Regional Development, Engr. Abubakar Momoh, during a courtesy visit to the Government House in Port Harcourt. The Minister was accompanied by the NDDC Managing Director, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, as well as Directors from the ministry and NDDC.

Vice Admiral Ibas described the NDDC projects in Rivers State as “economic arteries” that connect communities and transform lives.

He described the Minister’s visit as a positive step toward aligning federal and state development goals. He called for deeper collaboration between the Federal Ministry of Regional Development, the NDDC, the newly established South-South Commission and the Rivers State Government.

He stressed: “We must remove bottlenecks, identify real needs, and ensure impact is felt where it matters most.”

The Administrator called on development partners to expand their interventions in the Niger Delta by prioritising innovation hubs, industrial clusters, digital centres, and skills acquisition programs alongside physical infrastructure.

Vice Admiral Ibas emphasised the need for a holistic approach to development in the Niger Delta, stating that meaningful progress must go beyond roads and bridges to include economic empowerment and human capital development.

He noted: “Infrastructure remains a major need, and so is social investment, human capital development, and economic inclusion. A bridge that doesn’t lead to opportunities is a bridge half built,” the Administrator declared.

Ibas observed that the Niger Delta was endowed with vast natural and human resources and should adopt development models that stimulate regional and national economic growth.

“We must focus on innovation hubs, industrial clusters, agro-processing zones, digital infrastructure, skill acquisition centres, and youth enterprise development programs,” Vice Admiral Ibas urged.

In his remarks, Engr. Abubakar Momoh explained that his visit was part of a nationwide assessment tour to evaluate ongoing and abandoned NDDC projects, in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s directive to complete all such initiatives in the region.

The Minister lauded Vice Admiral Ibas for fostering peace and stability in Rivers State, which he noted had attracted investments and revitalised commercial activities.