Release certificate of Corps member, Rita Uguamaye, who criticised Tinubu, Falana, Amnesty Int’l tell NYSC

Global human rights body, Amnesty International, has called on the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to immediately reverse its decision to withhold the discharge certificate of corps member Rita Uguamaye, popularly known as “Raye,” despite completing her one-year national service.

The organisation said in a statement on Sunday that the move appeared linked to Raye’s criticism of President Bola Tinubu’s economic policies, which she expressed on social media.

It described the NYSC’s action as “unacceptable intolerance of dissenting voices” and an attempt to punish free expression.

“The National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) must rescind its arbitrary and outrageous decision to deny Rita Ushei, widely known as Raye, her NYSC discharge certificate upon completion of a year of national service to the nation. This shows unacceptable intolerance of dissenting voices,” Amnesty International said.

“The flagrant decision to withhold her certificate may not be unconnected with her comments on social media, on the widespread economic hardship as a result of President Bola Tinubu’s economic policies.

“It is perfectly within her right to express discontent peacefully. Instead of punishing her by withholding her NYSC certificate for her opinions on rampant inflation, the authorities should prioritise addressing the country’s escalating economic woes.

“The Nigerian authorities must stop responding with abuse of power and intimidation to individuals and groups who express dissenting opinions, in utter disregard for the Nigerian constitution and international law. Holding and voicing dissenting views is not a crime.”

In March, Raye faced threats to her life following a viral TikTok video in which she criticised Tinubu’s administration over worsening economic hardship.

Amnesty International said millions of Nigerians are increasingly unable to meet basic needs such as food, education, and healthcare due to government policies introduced since May 2023.

Activist and former presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore also condemned the decision, vowing to continue the fight until justice is served. He accused the authorities of targeting Raye to silence her criticism and suppress public dissent.

Sowore credited Raye’s courage with pushing the NYSC to increase corps members’ monthly allowance to ₦77,000, pledging: “We will not abandon her. Her fight is our fight.”

The NYSC had previously extended her service year by two months, reportedly as punishment for her social media posts — a move widely condemned by civil rights groups and many Nigerians.

Recall that Rita had posted a video on TikTok, where she tearfully expressed frustration over the rising cost of goods in Nigeria.

Her emotional post quickly gained attention, prompting a response from the NYSC board.

She described Tinubu as a “terrible” President and accused the government of neglecting the economic hardship faced by citizens.

“If a lot of Nigerians come out and start speaking about what we are going through, maybe changes will be made in the government,” she said in the TikTok video.

“I don’t know if there is any other president that is as terrible as you, but you are such a terrible president.”

She further lamented the financial struggles she faces as a corps member, stating that the monthly NYSC allowance is insufficient to cover basic living expenses.

According to her, she often spent more than she earned due to the skyrocketing cost of essentials.

She said, “So, I am coming from a supermarket where I went to get foodstuff, and everything has gone up again. It’s just like every single week, prices keep increasing. I want to know, what the government is doing about this increase? Is there going to be a particular time when prices will stop going up?

“Why am I going to get a crate of eggs and I’m told it costs N6,500? It doesn’t make any sense that eggs would cost that much. I literally remember when eggs cost N800. I am so overwhelmed because this is the first time I’ve stayed out of my family house.

“After I left the supermarket, I got home, and the security and NEPA bills have skyrocketed, doubling in price. It is insane. I can’t keep up with these bills. Every single penny I make, I am using it to pay bills.

“The crazy thing is, you want to go out with your friend, and Uber is N25,000. Why are things so expensive?

“To make it worse, Lagos stinks. Everywhere smells. What is the government doing about the smell? Being an NYSC corper, there is nothing so beneficial about this scheme.

“The money I spend on transportation is much more than the allowance the federal government pays us. We should start calling out the government. For example, Tinubu, you are a terrible person. What are you doing to help our economy?”

Less than 24 hours after posting a video in which she called President Tinubu “terrible,” she shared another clip showing her receiving a call from an NYSC official.

The corps member further revealed that she had been receiving multiple calls from NYSC officials, urging her to stop criticising the government and delete the video.

During a conversation with a woman she identified as an NYSC official, the official was heard asking, “Are you normal?” In response, Raye clarified that she was not insulting the president.

The official retorted, “Come on, keep quiet there. Pull down that rubbish you put there. You are not talking to your mate.”

Rita then questioned, “Are you threatening me?”

Rita recounted, “She called me and was yelling at me to take down the video.”

She expressed concern that corps members were required to provide their phone numbers and addresses on forms, lamenting, “These people know my address and where I live, and now they’ve begun threatening me.”

She said, “It is so bad that you can’t even just speak up about the government because they feel like they have chains to hold you. She was telling me that I was insulting the president. I never insulted the president; I said he is terrible. That is not an insult, it is a statement.”

“NYSC, they have my house address and they have started calling me to threaten me so in case anything happens, people will be very much aware of where the problem started from.

“I’m depressed and my bank account is going to zero and I still have to live every day. I’m asking the Nigerian government to do something about the inflation. Instead of me getting a call saying, ‘Ok, we are working on it,’ I ‘m getting a call saying, ‘You are very stupid. Why did you do that to Tinubu? Take don that video.’”

According to Sahara Reporters, the development triggered reactions from Nigerians, with many questioning whether corps members should be restricted from expressing their views on governance and national issues.