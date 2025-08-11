Regional Development Minister Urges NDDC to Consolidate on Gains

The Minister of Regional Development, Engr. Abubakar Momoh has urged the Management and staff of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, to consolidate on the successes recorded by the Commission in the past two years.

Speaking during an interactive meeting between the ministry, executive management and staff of the Commission at the NDDC Event Centre in Port Harcourt, Engr Momoh observed that the “success of NDDC is the success of the Ministry of Regional Development.”

He stated: “In the past two years, significant developments have taken place in the Niger Delta region, and this is because of the hard work of the management and staff of the NDDC. We have come to give you hope and encouragement to do more.”

Momoh noted that his working visit along with the Permanent Secretary and Directors of the Ministry was to inspect the ongoing construction of the Kaa-Ataba Bridge linking the Khana Local Government Area to the Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State.

He said that the inspection also took him to the construction work at the 3.65-kilometre Borokiri-Okrika Road and three bridges at the Okrika Local Government Area of Rivers State and the Niger Delta Regional Hospital, with cardiovascular and orthopaedic sections, in Port Harcourt.

The Minister commended the NDDC for a successful celebration of its 25th anniversary and urged the staff to continue to work with the management to ensure improvement in project and service delivery.

The Minister emphasised the importance of cooperation and said, “For an organisation to excel, its leadership must show the way, and the people behind them must be ready to cooperate.”

Earlier in his remarks, the NDDC Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, restated the commitment of the Commission to the presidential mandate to change the narrative in the Niger Delta region.

Ogbuku pledged that the NDDC would adhere strictly to the President’s directive to complete all ongoing regional projects, noting that the performance of the Commission was now a reference point in the country.

The Managing Director recalled that in the past, some NDDC staff wished they were transferred to other Federal Government agencies because of poor working conditions. He said that the tide had since changed as many people now want to identify with the Commission.

He noted: “Today, we have a new identity, which is one of the key indicators of success and performance. Today, NDDC is one of the best-performing agencies in the country. The difference is good leadership combined with loyal and dedicated staff.”

In her remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Regional Development, Dr. Mary Ogbe, also commended the NDDC staff, describing them as the “engine room of the Commission’s successes.” She urged the staff to continue to give their best for the good of the Niger Delta region.

Speaking on behalf of the Staff, the Chairman of the NDDC Staff Union, Comrade John Achoreturi, appealed to the Minister to assist the leadership of the Commission in the area of securing adequate funding for development projects in the region.