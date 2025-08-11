By Sola Adebawo

The Ukraine crisis, now well into its third year, has peeled back the layers of global diplomacy to reveal a landscape of profound and troubling contradictions. While the world’s stage is filled with declarations of solidarity and condemnation, the backstage reality is a complex, often hypocritical, ballet of economic self-interest and geopolitical maneuvering. The war’s most enduring legacy may well be the “international absurdities” it has laid bare for all to see.

Let’s start with the most glaring paradox: the European Union’s economic entanglement with the very nation it is seeking to punish. In the first year of the full-scale invasion, Europe continued to buy staggering amounts of fossil fuels from Russia. While some sources estimated this figure to be as high as $233 billion, the revenue stream for Moscow remained substantial, dwarfing the military and financial aid provided to Kyiv.

This created a situation where European nations were, in effect, financing both sides of the conflict. While the EU has since made significant strides to decouple its energy sector from Russia, the initial reliance served as a crucial economic lifeline for the Kremlin, demonstrating the limits of sanctions when economic necessity trumps moral outrage.

This pattern of contradictory action extends beyond Europe, and the recent shifts in US policy have added a new, jarring dimension to the story. The current US administration’s approach has been a series of dramatic reversals that have confused allies and emboldened adversaries. After initially promising to broker an end to the war in 24 hours, the new administration has now seen more than 190 days pass without a ceasefire, let alone a peace deal.

Initially, the President’s actions appeared to be a stunning reversal of US support, with reports of him attempting to push through a “transactional deal” with Ukraine. This included a controversial proposal for a joint investment fund for Ukraine’s reconstruction, capitalized in part by future revenues from the country’s natural resources. While the final agreement was more favorable to Ukraine than initial reports suggested, the transactional nature of the deal and the public pressure on President Zelenskyy created an image of a US administration more interested in a business deal than in a security partnership.

Further complicating matters, the US has shown signs of warming up to Russia, even as the war rages on. In an effort to push for a peace deal, the US has signaled a shift in its diplomatic approach, sending special envoys to Moscow to try and compel an end to the conflict. However, this softer approach has not yielded results, and Russia has refused to budge from its maximal demands.

This has led to yet another sharp pivot in US policy, with a recent announcement of a new ultimatum: a deadline for Russia to agree to a peace deal before the US begins imposing secondary tariffs on nations that purchase Russian oil and gas. To underscore the seriousness of this threat, the US has sent nuclear submarines to the region, a dramatic escalation that seems to put the US on a collision course with Russia, and directly threatens India.

India, you’ll recall, has become a prime example of a nation navigating this precarious geopolitical tightrope. As India has become one of the largest buyers of discounted Russian oil—a move that has saved the Indian economy billions of dollars—the US has threatened India with trade sanctions. According to analysts, this could cause India’s import bill to spike by up to $11 billion annually. India’s position has been unwavering: it will continue to buy what is in its best economic interest. This standoff creates a profound absurdity where the US, which has failed to stop the war, is now threatening a democratic ally for a policy that has helped stabilize the global energy market.

Finally, we have the bizarre and disturbing role of North Korea. In a move that highlights the desperation of Russia and the re-emergence of Cold War-era alliances, North Korea has reportedly sent thousands of troops to fight alongside Russia. Ukrainian intelligence and satellite imagery have suggested that North Korea has deployed as many as 30,000 troops, with reports from various sources noting that Pyongyang has also supplied a substantial amount of munitions to Moscow. This adds a new and dangerous element to the conflict, transforming a regional war into a staging ground for a global alliance of revisionist states.

These examples are not isolated incidents. They are symptoms of a fractured global order where the principles of international law are often subservient to economic and strategic interests. The war has exposed the limits of a sanctions-based foreign policy, shown how a cycle of humanitarian and military aid can perpetuate a crisis, and underscored the deep divisions that prevent a unified global response. The world’s response to the war in Ukraine has become a textbook case of public posturing and private pragmatism, a tragicomic dance where the stated ideals of nations are frequently betrayed by their financial and political choices.

Sola Adebawo is an accomplished business leader and communications expert with extensive experience in the oil and gas industry. He currently serves as the General Manager of Government, Joint Venture, and External Relations at Heritage Energy. Adebawo is also an author, scholar, and ordained minister, known for his writings on strategic communication and leadership.