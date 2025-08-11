Rangers halt ambitious K.M.K, set up ‘Oriental’ final showdown with Enyimba

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

Eight-time Nigeria league champions, Rangers International FC, booked their place in the final of the 2025 Tico-Select Pre -season Tournament with a hard-fought 3-1 victory over an ambitious K.M.K FC on Saturday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium.

The win sets up a much- looked -forward -to “Oriental Derby” final against their fierce rivals, Enyimba FC, scheduled for Sunday.

K.M.K FC, a Uyo-based outfit, came out of the blocks firing and looked poised to cause an upset. Their early dominance paid off in the eighth minute when a long, precise pass from Kufre Roland found Nkemnakwu Chigaemezu, who delivered an inch-perfect cutback for Kehinde Adekunle to bury, sending the few traveling fans into a frenzy.

However, Rangers, under the guidance of Ekeh Ekenedilichukwu with directives from coach Fidelis Ilechukwu, quickly regrouped.

On 21 minutes, midfield maestro, Ugochukwu Ugwuoke capitalized on a defensive error, picking the pocket of an opposing player on the edge of the box and calmly slotting the ball past a diving Blessed Iwok to restore parity.

A series of strategic substitutions saw the premiership side seize control of the game.

Their efforts were rewarded in the 38th minute when Alex Jerry put them ahead with a well-worked goal, capping off a slick passing move involving Nwobodo Chidiebere, Chimobi Igwilo, and Kenneth Igboke.

The game was put beyond the reach of the NNL side in the 76th minute when Wisdom Ebirim connected with a swift pass from Alex Jerry to make it 3-1, ending any hopes of a K.M.K comeback.

Rangers’ impressive pre-season form continues with this victory.

They will now face nine-time league champions Enyimba in the final of the seventh-edition of the preseason tournament, a highly anticipated clash between two of Nigeria’s football giants.