OAU seeks public support in locating missing 300-level student

The Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile–Ife, Osun State, has appealed to members of the public to help locate one of its students, Dorcas Oseghale, who has been missing for the past four days.

The university made the appeal while declaring a 300-level student of the Department of Chemistry missing.

The Public Relations Officer of the university, Mr Abiodun Olanrewaju, confirmed the disappearance in a statement.

He gave the missing student’s matriculation number as CHM/2021/165.

“She was last seen on the evening of August 6, 2025, at about 8:00 p.m.

“When Dorcas, who resides at Adesanmi House, Ibadan Road, Ile–Ife, said that she was going out to buy food in front of the students’ village, along Ede road axis of the University, did not return on time, her roommate then made several attempts to reach her on phone but surprisingly discovered that her two lines were not reachable.

“At around 3:00 pm on the 7th of August, 2025, a report of a missing female student was intercepted on a student’s social media platform, and the security unit of the university started tracking the conversation around the incident.

“But around 6:10 pm on the same day, a group of students from the Department of Chemistry, in search of the missing student, alongside a female student (Akinkuade Omobolanle Beatrice), from the Department of Agricultural Extension, identified as her roommate, reported a case of a missing student at the security unit of the university.

“Considering the complexity of the case and its limitations in terms of human and material resources, the security unit then detailed three of its personnel to lead the students and report its preliminary findings to the Nigerian Police, which have enough manpower with sound professional and technical expertise to unravel the mystery surrounding the ‘disappearance’ of the student, for further investigation,” the statement said.

The statement quoted the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Adebayo Simeon Bamire, as commending students for promptly raising the alarm and urged the Police and security agencies to intensify efforts.

According to the PRO, anyone with useful information on her whereabouts should contact the Police or the university’s security unit.