Worship

New King of Knossos pledges development , lasting legacy

by Peter Anayo0206

The newly installed King of Knossos, Arc. Bishop HRE King Prof. Dr. Benny Terry Danson, has promised sustained development and a lasting legacy for the island kingdom, assuring citizens that his reign will bring “a lot of things” for the benefit of the people.

Speaking in a statement, King Danson likened the significance of his reign to the role of leadership in major nations, saying the prosperity of Knossos depends on the vision and capacity of its ruler. “What does the kingdom stand to gain by the reign of the new king? Oh my God, the kingdom stands to gain a lot of things, so many things,” he said, adding that his administration would focus on building the island to his taste, driving growth and progress.

Under the constitution of the Atlantis Nation and Empire, all islands governed by kings are ruled for life, with the throne passing hereditarily to the monarch’s first son or closest successor within the royal lineage. The king noted that this system ensures continuity and stability, with rulership remaining in the family line for eternity unless no successor is available, in which case it passes to another family.

King Danson stressed that his reign would harness the full potential of the Knossos Kingdom, promising to introduce new infrastructure, attract investment, and strengthen the kingdom’s socio-economic standing. “We stand to gain a lot of things because the king is going to build that island to his taste, bringing development, bringing a lot of things,” he said.

The monarch expressed confidence that his leadership would open opportunities for growth while upholding the traditions of the kingdom.

 

