Lawyers training should not stop at law school – Amuwo Odofin Lawyers Forum

The Amuwo Odofin Lawyers Forum (AOLF) Board of Trustees Chairman, Dr Peter Adekoya, has called for continuous professional training for lawyers to prepare them for the evolving demands of the legal profession.

Adekoya told newsmen on the sidelines of an event on Saturday in Lagos that consistent, structured learning was essential for effective legal practice.

The event was organised by AOLF to celebrate its first year anniversary.

“I’ve always advocated that lawyers’ training should not stop at law school.

“Concentrated, regularised, consistent and compact training is what will enhance the output of the lawyer,” he said.

He said the forum, which had over 300 members, would initiate plans to enable lawyers to have periodic training.

He, howeve,r noted that for training to be successful, there had to be concerted efforts, backed by enactments and the consensus of all the lawyers involved.

Adekoya said the forum, which hoped to become a branch of the Nigerian Bar Association, planned to set up a branch library for its members to access resources to aid their work.

“We are going to bring technology also so it will enhance this training,” he said.

Adekoya pledged his support, and that of other senior lawyers, to donate books from their chambers, so other members could have access to read them and improve their output.

Adekoya further said the forum would create a public interest department that would help sensitise the community and give them access to legal services.

He said the free legal aid, which the forum organised in July, was part of its advocacy and sensitisation initiatives to help the community understand their rights.

Also, the Chairman of AOLF, Mr Chris Aghaonu, said the event was a platform for the members to celebrate the achievements of the forum in the past year.

According to Aghaonu, the forum, which started with 12 people and currently has over 300 members, has been able to attract both a magistrate and high courts in the community.

He further said the forum had organised a free legal aid clinic to sensitise the community and also give people access to justice, without charge.

“Before the end of the year, we’ll also have another free legal clinic that will sensitise people because once there’s life, there must be rule of law and legal needs,” he said.

Aghaonu was hopeful that the courts would start functioning in September when courts resumed from vacation.

“They’ve sent two registrars for the magistrate court, and one you sent the registrar, already, the court is taking shape because it’s the registrar that will intercede between the judge and the litigants.

“So we are hopeful and it’s very good news,” he said.

A member of the AOLF, Fausat Abdulai, said that she had learned so much from the group’s activities and colleagues since she registered last February.

Abdullahi expressed happiness over the courts situated in the community, adding that it would help lessen the burden when the lawyers had cases.

“All the cases, police cases or any criminal matters, have been taken to Apapa courts, but once all the high courts resume their vacation, all our cases in Festac will be directed to magistrates and high courts in Amuwo Odofin.

“The forum has really helped because the members were the ones that pushed for the establishment of the courts in Amuwo Odofin,” she said.