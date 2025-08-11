Idimogu begs Tinubu for clemency, release of Nnamdi Kanu

Honourable Jude Chukwuemeka Idimogu, a former lawmaker in Lagos State, has pleaded for clemency, begging the president, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to use his good offices to pardon the Self Government agitator, and Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)1 Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Idimogu who addressed the media on Sunday, August 9th, 2025 stated that he was not after who is wrong or right, but the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu would bring peace in the South East and by extension, Nigeria.

The former lawmaker maintained that no individual or group of people can fight the Government.

He added further that the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu would make the Igbo extraction of Nigeria happy, and aid the aspiration of the president in his quest for 2027.

He said, “No person, no group of individuals can fight the government.

“It is just for for the government led by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, I am talking about. I am not saying who is right and who is wrong.

“The president has the power and the right to pardon whoever he wants to pardon.

“So I am pleading with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to o use his compassionate power and being the father of the nation to kindly pardon Nnamdi Kanu, clemency is just what we want, political solution, let all meaningful Nigerians. Whether from South East extraction, southwest, North, all well meaning Nigerians, should please, plead with the federal government headed by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, it is not an issue of court, court, Will not be able to do this.

“I plead for the intervention of the president, to get this guy released so that there can be peace in the South East and by extension in Nigeria.

“And besides, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has this aspiration for the 2027, I think it will help him as well. At least the Igbo race will be happy, it is a plea for clemency, that is what I am asking for,” he stated

The leader of the self-determination movement, was arrested in Nairobi, Kenya, in 2021, brought to Nigeria, and has been in custody facing trial.

Idimogu, urged well-meaning Nigerians, including Igbo leaders, South-East governors, to speak with one voice by appealing to the President to grant Kanu a pardon.

He said that such a pardon, if granted, would not be forgotten and would aid the party’s fortune in the South-East in the 2027 general elections.

The ex-lawmaker said: “I want to plead with our President, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to kindly see the need to use political means to grant Nnamdi Kanu clemency.

“I want to appeal to all well-meaning Nigerians, not just those from Igbo extraction, to help plead with Mr President to use his good office to release Nnamdi Kanu.

“If this is done, I believe the insecurity situation and tension in the South- East will reduce if not completely curbed and eradicated.”

According to him, a lot of miscreants have been using Nnamdi Kanu ‘s name to cause mayhem and atrocities in the region.

Idimogu, the deputy leader of Ndigbo in the Lagos APC, stated that the release of Kanu has numerous advantages for both the South-East and Nigeria.

He said that it would de-escalate the tension and revive the region’s economy.

“Mr President, kindly look at the South-East case and bring back businesses and trading long stagnated in the region because of insecurity.

An average Igbo man is a trader. We cannot overlook this situation and the contributions of these traders in the South-East to the economy.

“South-East used to be home to a lot of people before now, it has just suddenly changed to be den of insecurity and other vices. This can be arrested with Kanu’s release.

“Mr President, we know you to be a father with a compassionate heart, please, help us in the South-East, grand Kanu freedom to stabilise our region,” Idimogu stated.

He added that releasing Kanu would also help the ruling APC in the South-East as the nation approaches the 2027 general elections.

“It will add to our votes in the South-East. If the President can look at this issue, the South-East will never forget him but forever be grateful,” he said.