I will deal with you, KWAM 1 threatens ValueJet owner, Kunle Soname

MICHAEL-AZEEZ OGUNSIJI, Abeokuta

ABEOKUTA – Famous Nigerian fuji musician, K1 De Ultimate, has threatened that the owner of ValueJet airline, Kunle Soname, will ‘feel him’ in his business.

This development came hours after the singer tendered a public apology over his unruly behavior at Abuja airport.

Recall that a ValueJet plane on Tuesday morning almost crushed the singer while attempting to block the aircraft from taking off after he was deboarded for violating aviation rules.

The development that led to the suspension of the aircraft pilot sparked controversy on social media, with many condemning the singer’s behavior.

Reacting to the incident, Nigerian Airline Operators placed the musician on a no-fly list.

Following his ban, K1 De Ultimate in a video on Friday, apologised to all parties involved and his fans.

However, in a leaked audio that has gone viral on the internet, he was heard threatening the ValueJet owner, Kunle Soname.

While giving his own account of what happened in the leaked recording, the singer who accused the airline of subjecting him to public embarrassment also threatened that no one messes with him and gets away with it.

He therefore issued what appeared to be a threat at Soname, saying he “will feel me in his business”.

Speaking in Yoruba, K1 said, “I’m a patient who needs water every second, you won’t want to see me shut down. Let them swear on the Bible and Quran about how the incident happened.

After telling them not to make it a national issue, the pilot insisted that I must not go in with the water flask.

She then said to one of them, ‘don’t let him go. ’ And I said if that’s how you want it, then nobody is going’.

“When people started gathering, I opened the flask and poured the contents for them to see. Soname, your boss, ‘omo mi ni’ (meaning Soname is my boy).

In government, I guarantee Soname. I’m Wasiu Ayinde, nobody does that and gets away with it, because I didn’t look for trouble or bypass the queue or do something wrong but the next thing I heard was ‘you can’t go on our flight.’

I don’t want to go on that flight again in my life, but Soname will feel it, he will feel me in his business.”