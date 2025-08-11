Heirs Energies CEO to Share African Independent Success Story at Namibia Oil & Gas Conference

As Namibia emerges as Africa’s next major oil frontier, Heirs Energies CEO Osa Igiehon will take center stage at the Namibia Oil & Gas Conference (NOGC) 2025 to share the blueprint for building world-class African energy companies.

Osa will headline the session – “The Making of an African Independent” – on 14 August, bringing hard-won insights from Heirs Energies’ transformation of Nigeria’s OML 17 into one of West Africa’s most successful indigenous-operated assets.

The session opens with an exclusive fireside chat between Osa Igiehon and Dr. Clemens von Doderer of the Hanns Seidel Foundation Namibia, followed by a high-impact panel featuring industry heavyweights from Azule Energy, Rhino Resources Namibia, and the Gas Exporting Countries Forum.

The conversation tackles the real challenges: How do African independents compete with global majors? What does it take to build sustainable operations that deliver both profit and purpose? And why is local expertise the secret weapon for long-term success?

“We’re proving that African companies don’t just participate in the global energy market – we lead it,” said Osa Igiehon. “When you combine African innovation with world-class execution, you create something powerful.”

Heirs Energies embodies the Africapitalism philosophy of its Group Chairman Tony O. Elumelu CFR – the belief that African private enterprise is the key to the continent’s transformation. From Nigeria to Namibia, the company is rewriting the playbook for what indigenous energy leadership looks like.

The timing couldn’t be more relevant. As Namibia’s Orange Basin attracts billions in international investment, the question isn’t whether African companies can compete – it’s how fast they can scale.

Heirs Energies Limited is Africa’s leading indigenous-owned integrated energy company, committed to meeting Africa’s unique energy needs while aligning with global sustainability goals. Having a strong focus on innovation, environmental responsibility, and community development, Heirs Energies leads in the evolving energy landscape and contribute to a more prosperous Africa.