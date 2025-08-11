FG committed to achieving food security

NJEMANZE EMMANUEL, Abuja

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Abubakar Kyari, has reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment towards achieving food security, economic diversification, empowerment of youth and Women as well as harnessing the opportunities linked within the agricultural ecosystem.

Speaking during a working visit to Jangwa Rice Farm in Ayarkeke, Awe Local Government Area, Nasarawa State over the weekend, Sen Abubakar Kyari stated that the Administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, remains focused on transforming the agricultural landscape to meet the nation’s growing food demand.

Sen. Kyari said that the Federal Government’s agricultural policies are aimed at closing the country’s food demand deficit and achieving sustainable food systems.

He stated that the federal government would work closely with the state government and Private Sector Partners to strengthen Nigeria’s food security architecture.

He added that this objective would only be realized through increased investments in food production by State Governments and Private Sector Partners.

He revealed that’’ the visit underscored the shared commitment of both federal and state governments towards achieving food self-sufficiency and fostering inclusive agricultural development.

Addressing farmers at the farm site, the Minister assured them of the Federal Government’s continuous support.

In his words,

“the youths are the promise of tomorrow. When we invest in them today, we are securing the future of our nation,”.

He also pledged ‘’to return after harvest to assess the positive impact of the initiative on the lives of the people’’.

He noted that the initiative would encourage more states to invest in the agriculture sector and reduce the importation of rice in the country.

Kyari added that it would boost rice production and serve as a catalyst in the rice value chain

In his remarks, Governor of Nasarawa State, Engr. Abdullahi Sule stated that Nasarawa remains one of the top rice-producing states and is currently the largest producer of sesame in the country.

Governor Abdullahi Sule revealed that the initiative has provided an opportunity to positively engage the youth and women in farming, and it has also reduced crime in the state.

The farm site visited is 1,300-hectare rice farm in Jangwa, Nasarawa State—one of the Legacy Agricultural Projects of His Excellency, Governor Abdullahi A. Sule.

The farm is divided into three segments—Block A (250ha), Block B (350ha), and Segment C (700ha)—is a model of youth and women engagement in commercial agriculture.

The farm sources its high-quality seeds Faro 45 and Faro 61 from Olam, which also serves as the major off-taker of the paddy.