Ex- Deputy Gov  of Imo State makes case for Nigeria’s 12 million malnourished  children,   calls  on  FG, state  govts to  intervene  

by Peter Anayo0147

VICTOR  DURUAMAKU, Owerri 

 

The former Imo State deputy governor, Prince Eze Madumere, has called on both the federal and state governments in the country to intervene and reduce the frightening level of twelve million malnourished children in the country.

Prince Madumere emphasized that this frighteningly high population  calls for urgent and  proactive action to reduce it

According  to  him, ” this is  very necessary  as it would help  reduce the mortality rate and level of stunted growth among the children.”

Madumere  who is nursing the ambition to contest in the   2027  governorship election in the state, made the  call  while addressing newsmen in Owerri, the state capital Monday.

He however, encouraged the government to put mechanisms in place for adequate budgetary provisions to take  care of the nutritional needs of Nigerian children.

According to him, ”  children represent the future of the nation and serves as catalyst for political development, growth and sustainability.”

He further said, “We must have a road map to navigate through the future, our children represent the future of the nation.

Adequate provisions must be made for their growth and sustainability. The time to provide for their needs is now.”

Prince Madumere revealed  that his  master plan and blueprint, as encapsulated in the “Journey of Grace” to turn around the state economically, fine-tune the business environment, create wealth, revive moribund establishments, build viable industries and empower the citizenry for creativity, has been marshalled out and will soon be unveiled.”

He revealed further  that  ” The Journey of Grace is a Divine Mandate, Imo deserves the best in terms of service delivery, economic stability, viability and visibility.

We must increase our speed in terms of development in the rural communities. Development must be even and all-encompassing.
We assure the people that our words must surely be our bonds in this journey to the promised land flowing with milk and honey. ”

He believed that the welfare and needs of  Nigerian children would be made a priority if given the  opportunity to govern the state, come, 2027 and called on the authority to rise up and address the alarm raised by UNICEF over Nigeria’s worsening child nutrition crisis, revealing that 32 per cent of children under the age of five are malnourished.

“With millions of young lives at risk of stunted growth, developmental delays, and preventable deaths, UNICEF warns that failure to act swiftly could spell a generational catastrophe.”

 Prince Madumere highlighted that UNICEF revelation that over 12 million Nigerian children are stunted translates into their growth and brain development being severely affected by chronic undernutrition.

He explained that stunted children are less likely to succeed in school, and the damage is often irreversible.

The business mogul called on organizations government at all levels, development partners, and communities to prioritise child nutrition before the crisis spirals further out of control.

Prince Madumere expressed astonishment over the revelation that Nigeria carries the world’s second highest burden of child stunting, with 32 percent of under-five children suffering from the condition, which hampers both their physical growth and brain development.

He called on the government to act swiftly and address the situation for the overall development of the nation.

The Imo governorship top contender highlighted the need for food security, empowering women and girl children with information, and expanding nutrition-sensitive interventions that promote dietary diversity, exclusive breastfeeding, and hygiene practices in line with the world’s best practice.

Prince Madumere called on the government at all levels to work assiduously and harmoniously in addressing the complex nature of malnutrition.

 

