EFCC raid: Obasanjo Presidential Library threatens legal action, demands apology

MICHAEL-AZEEZ OGUNSIJI, Abeokuta

Management of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Sunday, threatened to take legal action against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over its nocturnal raid on its facility.

Recall that operatives of the Lagos Zonal Directorate 2, at about 2 a.m. on Sunday, raided the facility and arrested 93 youths, seized 18 vehicles and mobile devices during a Wet & Rave Splash Extravaganza party held at the OOPL, Rounda fun spot.

A viral video showed how some youths scampered to safety during the EFCC nocturnal raid.

A statement posted by EFCC on its official X account said the raid on OOPL followed credible intelligence about the youths’ suspected involvement in internet crimes.

But in his reaction to the development, Managing Director of OOPL Ventures, Vitalis Ortese, said in a statement that EFCC operatives invaded the facility with over 50 armed men, shooting sporadically and threatening to kill people.

Ortese expressed regret that the invasion, led by one ‘Olapade’, caused panic and chaos, leading to serious injuries among participants who were trying to escape the shooting.

Vitalis described the action as a clear case of invasion of private property, infringement of OOPL’s rights as a corporate citizen and a stark and blatant violation of the rights of the people who gathered for the event.

OOPL’s statement read, “This morning, at about 2 am, the OOPL premises were invaded by a Gestapo-like gang of over 50 armed men, shooting guns, threatening to kill people, and purporting to be from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“The invasion, led by one “Olapade’, caused serious panic and chaos, leading to serious injuries among participants trying to escape the shooting and near carnage that resulted, and causing terror among residents on the site.

“On inquiry by phone, the “Olapade” informed the Managing Director of the OOPL establishment, Mr. Vitalis Ortese, that they were acting on an intelligence tip about a private event in the amusement facility of the complex. They also informed management that the police have been duly informed of the operation.

“It should be noted that the event was a private event that had been widely advertised to members of the public for days prior. It should also be noted that both the police officers stationed at the OOPL gates and the additional police sent from the Kemta Police Station, as requested by the organisers of the event and management, stated that they were NOT informed of any planned operation by the EFCC, and neither did they present any warrant.

“And when the armed men were accosted by OOPL security and assisting police officers, they simply retorted, “we are doing our job.

“Management wishes to state that this action by the EFCC is a clear case of invasion of private property, infringement of OOPL rights as corporate citizens, and indeed a stark and blatant violation of the rights of the people who so gathered for the event.”

The statement also said an investigation into the invasion was ongoing and demanded an explanation and an apology from the EFCC authorities for the infringement on its rights and that of those who gathered there.

OOPL threatened to take legal action if the anti-graft agency fails to issue the explanation and apology.

The statement added, “In the meantime, management demands an explanation of these impudent actions from the Commission and an apology from the EFCC authorities for the infringement of its rights, to all those who gathered, and those who sustained serious injuries from the gangster like induced chaos.

“Failure for which the management will be compelled to seek redress and sanctions as appropriate.”