Anambra by election : Don’t call me on phone again for assistance if you don’t deliver me – YPP candidate warns electorate

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

Ahead of the by-election for Onitsha North 1 constituency in the Anambra State House of Assembly, billed for 16 August, this year, the Candidate of the Young Progressives Party, YPP, Princess Njideka Ndiwe, has warned the electorate not to call her on phone again for assistance if they fail to deliver her.

Sounding the note of warning during the party campaign rally flag off held at Washington Memorial Grammar School, Inland town Onitsha, the YPP House of Assembly hopeful disclosed that the electorate pleaded with her to come out and contest, assuring her that her philanthropy will see her through.

“I didn’t want to come out, but you people insisted that I should come out and that you would deliver me because of my philanthropic gesture.

Now that I have come out, if you don’t deliver me, don’t call me on the phone again for assistance, because I will not listen to you.

“I have been assisting people by empowering them, especially the down trodden, without asking for anything in return until now that you have asked me to contest.

I have given out motorcycles, tricycles and vehicles to people even before now and most of you can attest to it.

“So it is about a week now for the by-election and it is for you to decide. This rally is not an ordinary flag off, the dice is cast, there is no going back”she stated.

Having come from the same Ogbeoza village, Onitsha, where the killed former lawmaker who represented Oniitsha North 1 constituency, late Hon. Justice Azuka came from, Princess Ndiwe urged the constituents to vote for her as a substitute to the late lawmaker who was her brother.

Speaking, the gubernatorial candidate of YPP in the state, Sir Paul Chukwuma, stressed the need for the electorate to vote for Princes Njideka to enable her to continue from where the late Azuka stopped.

He lamented that the state government has not shown any remorse over the untimely death of the late lawmaker, whose seat has been declared vacant by INEC, which prompted the contest for replacement.

He said it was a sign of failure on the part of the government to protect lives and property of its citizens adding, “If a person like the late Azuka could be killed, what will happen to the common man in the street?”

The YPP gubernatorial candidate urged the people to vote for him come November 8 and vote Njideka this week Saturday, being 16, August to help better their welfare, adding that the crime wave in the state is on the increase.

In his contribution, the state chairman of YPP, Dr Chinedu Umeadi, pleaded to the people to vote for the YPP state House of Assembly candidate, Njideka, as they will be assured of dividends of democracy.

“She has been assisting by empowering the people when she is not a lawmaker, then it means if she wins the kind gesture will be more than when she is not a lawmaker,” he said.

The chairman of ward 8, Chief Ikechukwu Oforkansi, expressed satisfaction with the flag off of the campaign and assured Njideka of 100 per cent vote, pointing out that her previous achievements will speak for her as they surpassed those of her opponents in the House of Assembly race.