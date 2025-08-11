2027: Niger Delta’ll support only Tinubu -PAP Boss

…Says he has earned the peoples’ confidence

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa

The administrator of the presidential amnesty programme, Dr Dennis Otuaro, has declared that the Niger Delta will support only President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

In a press release issued by the special assistant to PAP administrator Mr Igoniko Oduma, stated this in his remarks at the closing ceremony of the ‘Stream 1’ batch 3, three day strategic leadership, alternative dispute resolution and mediation training organised by the PAP for its stakeholders in collaboration with the Nigerian Army resource centre, Abuja, on Friday.

Otuaro reiterated that President Tinubu has genuine intentions for the Niger Delta and is determined to sustain the prevailing peace in the region while galvanizing development activities and socio-economic growth through his renewed hope agenda.

He urged the people of the region to unite firmly behind President Tinubu’s second-term ambition for the greater good of the area.

He also cautioned the Niger Delta people to beware of political manipulators as activities gradually gather momentum towards the 2027 contest.

The PAP Boss urged the people of the region to be wary of the antics of desperate politicians with the intent to cause mischief in the region.

Otuaro stressed that President Tinubu has proven in the past two years that he has the best of intentions for the region, noting that his administration, when re-elected, would consolidate on the laudable gains it had so far recorded.

He noted that President Tinubu has given unprecedented encouragement to PAP, particularly his approval of an increase in the programme’s budget to enable it expand opportunities in formal education, vocational training and post-training empowerment schemes for ex-agitators and beneficiaries.

Otuaro expressed optimism that President Tinubu would do much more for the region, as he has demonstrated a strong commitment and the political will to deliver on his mandate in the past two years.

The PAP helmsman said, as Niger Delta people, we will support only his excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, in 2027. Let us not allow anybody to deceive us that, come 2027, there is a new and better agenda; that is not true and we are wise enough to know.

“We are sure that President Tinubu has the best agenda for the country and indeed the Niger Delta, and he is the only candidate that we will all support.

“The President has proved that he has genuine intentions to sustain the peace, security, infrastructure and human capital development, and the socio-economic advancement in our region, he means well for us, and this is incontrovertible.

“We shall therefore fully support him. Supporting him is the right thing to do anywhere the President goes, we go and that will be our mandate because the Niger Delta is our agenda.

“Though the elections are several months away, we must be aware of political manipulators who are out with their agenda of mischief.

“We must watch out as Niger Delta people, let’s not allow anybody to use anyone against us and the agenda of the President.

We are so focused that we cannot be distracted, we know what is working for us, and what is good for our region and we will work to sustain the renewed hope agenda of Mr president.

The PAP helmsman urged the people of the Niger Delta to shun divisiveness and work together in unity for the betterment of the area and to lay a solid foundation for the future.