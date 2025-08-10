Over 300 middle belt ethnic nationalities leaders thumps Governor Mutfwang for inclusive governance 

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

Over 300 leaders of various ethnic nationalities in the middle belt region have passed a vote of confidence to the governor of Plateau State, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang for inclusive governance.

The leaders acknowledged that despite challenges governor Mutfwang has demonstrate leadership quality by stabilizing human and capital development.

According to the leaders, no successive administration in the history of Plateau has done what Mutfwang is doing, most especially taking in consideration the appointment of Senior Special Assistant on middle belt ethnic nationalities affairs which is the first of its kind.

“We, the leaders of over 300 ethnic nationalities of the Middle Belt on the Plateau, gathered here, and after a crucial deliberation, we wishes to Express our utmost confidence and pass a vote of confidence in the leadership of Governor Caleb Mutfwang and his deputy Ngo Josephine Piyo. This is because of His commitment to peace, security, infrastructural development, and inclusive governance, which has earned our highest commendation.”

Middle belt leaders endorsement came to fruition after their review meeting held on Sunday in Jos.

They promised to take advantage of the voters registration that would soon commence by way of mobilising subjects to actively participate.

The also encouraged the governor to do more in addressing insecurity, youth empowerment, agriculture amongst others.

A senior special assistant (SSA) on middle belt ethnic nationalities and middle belt affairs,Dan Kwada, confirmed

we’re actually here for a review meeting of middle belt ethnic nationalities here on the Plateau, and after our meeting the people decided to passed a vote of confidence on governor Mutfwang.

“What has happened is just a tip on the iceberg compared to what is going to happen in the coming days because this endorsement and vote of confidence by the leaders of over 300 ethnic nationalities here on the Plateau is the testament for the governor Caleb Mutfwang unwavering commitment to the welfare of the Plateau people, security, peace, infrastructural development and inclusive governance that he has brought.

“We have the southern Kaduna people, we have the ethnic nationalities from Nasarawa state with almost 30 or 40 ethnic nationalities. We have people from Benue, Zuru, Borno, Taraba, Gombe all are here with one voice in unison to passed a vote of confidence on governor Mutfwang because they have never seen this kind of leadership. Governor Caleb Mutfwang has emerged as the new political leader in the middle belt region and the people of the region will continue to look up to him for leadership and direction anytime, anyday”, Kwada added.