No helmet, no riding on highways, FRSC warns motorcyclists

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ondo State Sector Command, has reiterated its commitment to arrest any motorcyclist riding on highways without crash helmets in the state.

Dr Samuel Ibitoye, FRSC State Sector Commander, gave the warning while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Akure.

Ibitoye said that the corps had redoubled its efforts to arrest, impound and prosecute any motorcyclist riding on highways without the helmet.

He explained that most of the crashes involving motorcycles without crash helmets usually resulted in fatalities where skulls, limbs and thighs were broken.

“It is good for motorcycle riders to avoid highways completely but when they find themselves there, they should use the crash helmets and not engage in competition with the vehicles, especially heavy vehicles.

“Don’t claim any rights on the way as an exposed road user, please let the vehicle go and have your own life intact.

“There is a sanction for any motorcyclist riding on highways without the use of a helmet.

“The motorcycle will be impounded and fine paid, but that is not the major thing we are preaching. We are preaching the use of the helmet and safety first,” he said.

The commander, therefore, called on traditionalists, religious leaders and title-holders riding motorcycles without crash helmets to desist from such attitudes for their own safety.

“Do not say because you are a titleholder or a religious person, that it is only your turban or cap you must wear.

“No, If you want to entertain your titles don’t go and ride. Please think of your own safety rather than the title you are talking about.

“Crashes do not know religion, it doesn’t know tradition, it doesn’t know titles and when it happens it takes you as human and your body goes for it as a motorcycle rider.

“So, if you must ride, wear your crash helmet and if you don’t want to wear a helmet, please go and board a vehicle or car. Don’t get yourself killed unexpectedly,” Ibitoye said. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)