Lagos govt orders mandatory inspection of all e-hailing vehicles

Ibrahim Quadri

The Lagos State Government has ordered a comprehensive inspection of all vehicles operated by licensed e-hailing platforms in the state, citing safety risks and poor service delivery.

This was contained in a statement on Sunday titled, “LASG to Roll Out Inspection Schedule for E-Hailing Operators.”

The state Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, said the move is aimed at improving safety, service quality, and regulatory compliance across the sector.

Osiyemi added that the ministry had observed “the deplorable condition of some vehicles operated by drivers under licensed e-hailing platforms within the state, necessitating a comprehensive audit of all vehicles in use,” warning that “any vehicle found unsuitable will not be allowed to operate on Lagos roads.”

The Commissioner also raised concerns over inadequate databases among some operators, saying this hindered the tracking of crimes committed through their services.

The Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Olawale Musa, said the use of vehicles not registered with the state “will no longer be tolerated,” stressing that such practices “pose significant security risks.”

He added that all drivers must be certified by the Lagos State Drivers’ Institute and urged residents to avoid offline bookings to maintain safety and accountability.

The meeting at the Ministry of Transportation, Alausa, Ikeja, was attended by representatives from Uber, Bolt, Lagride, Laurie, Vas Acquico, InDrive, Folti Tech, and EDryv, who presented updates on safety upgrades, including panic buttons and enhanced driver verification systems.