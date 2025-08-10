First Securities Limited Secures Remarkable Position in NGX Performance Report

First Securities Brokers Limited, the stockbroking subsidiary of First Holdco Plc, recently announced its impressive performance in the latest Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Broker Performance Report. The firm secured first place in terms of trading volume and value of transactions for the month of July, 2025.

According to the report, First Securities Brokers Limited displayed strong trading activity and strategic market positioning, further solidifying its reputation as a significant player in the capital and equities market.

Fiona Ahimie, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of First Securities Brokers Limited expressed her pleasure at the firm’s achievement of a trading value of ₦414.457 billion, which accounts for 22.80% of the total trading value reported by the NGX during the review period. This performance highlights the effectiveness of the integrated model promoted by First Holdco Plc. The Holding Company’s strategic focus on synergy within the Group played a crucial role in enhancing the performance of First Securities Brokers Limited.

“This remarkable achievement reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire workforce, as well as the trust our clients continue to place in us. It underscores our growing influence and effectiveness in the Nigerian equities market,” she added.

“Our focus on providing innovative and seamless trading solutions, coupled with deep market expertise, has been crucial to driving this success. We are not just a brokerage firm; we are strategic partners in our clients’ financial journeys. This recognition further motivates us to deliver exceptional value.”

“We remain committed to creating long-term value for our clients and stakeholders. Building on this momentum, we will continue to enhance our service offerings and further establish our position as a key driver of growth and development in the Nigerian financial market.”

First Securities is a trusted partner and provider of stock brokerage services to diverse clients, including Pension Funds Administrators, Financial institutions, local and offshore portfolio managers, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. In addition, we offer corporate brokerage services to firms by acting as stockbrokers for primary market transactions in Nigeria for both equities and debt.