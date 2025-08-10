Employees Compensation Scheme a Mechanism of Social Justice — NSITF

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The Managing Director of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, (NSITF), Barrister Oluwaseun Faleye has linked the Employees Compensation Scheme (ECS) operated by the Fund with provision of vital social justice.

Speaking at the weekend, in his keynote address during a Servicom Stakeholders’ Engagement organized by the Fund in Enugu, Faleye said, “the ECS is not a tax. It is not a burden. It is a shield for employers and employees alike. It is a Mechanism for social justice and corporate social responsibility.

“When a worker is injured or lost, the ECS provides medical care, compensation, rehabilitation and in many cases, stability for the affected family.”

Barrister Faleye, however, rued the situation where employers failed to comply with the Employees Compensation Act mandating employers to enroll workers in the ECS due to lack of awareness and information or blatant refusal to engage.

The Managing Director revealed that the Fund had paid over 138,000 claims to workers or their beneficiaries.

In the same vein, Faleye spoke of efforts by the Fund to ensure easy access to its services through digitalization of its operations and strengthening of partnerships with accredited medical providers.

In a goodwill message delivered on behalf of the State governor, by Enugu State Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Dr. Nathaniel Urama, he said “the theme of the forum – ‘Mission Possible: Securing Nigeria’s Workforce through Comprehensive Social Protection’ – correlates highly with the ethos of our administration.”

He continued that the state government was committed employees welfare, Increased social protection and national productivity.

The stakeholders at the event represented labour unions, employers assembly and government agencies.

The engagement forum forms part in an ongoing series initiated by the Barrister Oluwaseun Mayomi Faleye-led NSITF’s management aimed at driving global social protection coverage under the Employee Compensation Scheme in Nigeria.