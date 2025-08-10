EFCC arrests 93 suspected internet fraudsters in Obasanjo’s hotel, Abeokuta

25.7 C
by Editor095

 

 

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have reportedly conducted a surprise raid at the Green Legacy Hotel, situated within the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library complex in Abeokuta, Ogun State, arresting 93 suspected internet fraudsters .

Its Spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

According to him, the suspects were arrested  in a sting operation in Abeokuta on Sunday.

He said that the arrest was sequel to a credible intelligence about their suspected involvement in internet crimes.

”Upon their arrest, 18 vehicles and mobile devices were recovered from them.

”They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,” he said.

The anti-graft agents swooped on the hotel in the early hours of Sunday while a poolside party was underway.

The operation occurred less than a week after EFCC’s Ibadan Zonal Command apprehended a suspected internet scammer in possession of two locally fabricated pistols during a raid at K-Hotel in Itori, Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State. That Wednesday operation saw a total of 55 suspects detained.

 

Footage of Sunday’s incident, which quickly circulated online, captured young partygoers fleeing in panic as gunshots rang out.

Reports indicated that several individuals were taken into custody and “more than 20 luxury cars and other valuable items” were impounded.

Insiders disclosed that the raid was executed by EFCC operatives from the Lagos Directorate.

An X user, A. Ayomide, recounted, “Literally left my house past midnight to go to OOPL, got there and the crowd was too much. I don’t like the settings, my guy doesn’t like the settings, so we were just at the car park. Left around 1:30, 20 minutes later I get home and I’m getting calls that EFCC is raiding OOPL.”

Confirming the development , the Managing Director of OOPL Ventures, Vitalis Ortese, said: “Yes, they did. There was an incident this morning. We will find out and we will let you know.”

