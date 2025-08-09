Osun LG crisis: Ataoja calls for traditional council’s intervention

..says Osun will deliver Tinubu in 2027

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

The Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun, has called on the leadership of the state’s Traditional Council to urgently convene a meeting of monarchs in response to the prolonged withholding of local government allocations meant for the state.

Speaking at the 2025 Osun Osogbo festival on Friday, the monarch expressed deep concern over the issue, revealing that several traditional rulers had approached him privately, seeking guidance on how to intervene.

However, he emphasized that rather than act unilaterally, the matter demands a collective voice from the royal institution led by the council’s chairman.

He urged the Council’s leadership to take a decisive step by assembling a royal delegation to Abuja to engage federal authorities directly, over the state local Government allocation.

According to him, “Some traditional rulers have approached me on what to do on the withheld LG fund, I dont want to be too forward because I expected our leader of Traditional Council to summon a meeting which would be attended by us, I wont jump the gun, because I am concerned greatly, I am the father of SSG, Governor, some traditional rulers are the fathers of the deputy governor and Chief of Staff.

“They should call us, the traditional rulers, we are the fathers of those in government, our leader should summon us all to go to Abuja, if we get there, I know what to say because Osun can’t be relegated to the back.”

The Monarch further revealed that the Osun goddess has adopted President Bola Tinubu and will deliver the state to him come 2027.

In his words, “During the 16-eyed-lanterned event, I said Osun goddess has adopted Tinubu and will deliver Osun State in 2027, there is no need to be afraid.

“Those of you close to the president and advising him should tell him to prevail on those holding Osun LG allocation to release it for the state and when it is time for election call on me and I will deliver for you. “

