Nigeria , Germany in collaboration to boost Soil maximum productivity

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (FMAFS), in collaboration with Gesellschaft für internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), a German agency, has strategized to promote soil health, enhance production and increase income of Nigerian farmers.

Speaking during a One Day High Level Workshop on Coalition of Willing (CoW) to unlock Nigerian Soil Information System (NISIS) , held in Abuja, recently, the Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Dr. Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi stated that the Coalition of Willing (CoW) is a collaborative effort to promote soil health and sustainable agriculture through the implementation of the Nigerian Soil Information System(NISIS).

He added that the CoW would bring together people in government, private organizations, farmers, development partners, researchers, blenders, and individuals to share knowledge, resources, and expertise.

Abdullahi stated that the Nigerian Soil Information System (NSIS) is a digital platform that provides comprehensive information on soil properties, types, management practices and would support sustainable agriculture, environmental management, decision-making ,soil analysis , testing services, users to determine soil fertility, nutrient content, among others.

He pointed out that, It will also help in providing recommendations on soil management practices, including crop selection, fertilizer application, and irrigation.

The system will equally facilitate data sharing among stakeholders.

Accordingly, a Coalition of Willing is a formidable force to help unlock this potential’’.

He noted that ‘’the ministry introduced the Nigerian Farmers’ Soil Health Scheme (NFSHS), which represents a groundbreaking initiative.

This scheme is designed to transform the agricultural landscape of Nigeria. It provides fertilizer recommendations tailored to specific crops and locations.

The Minister further said that ‘’ it aims to reduce soil and water pollution as well as greenhouse gas emissions.

The initiative advocates for climate-smart and regenerative agricultural practices.

Part of its goals is to establish 774 soil laboratory tests across the nation’’

According to him, ‘’this strategy aims to empower our youths and women while ensuring that grassroots farmers have easy access to these soil laboratories, the Minister added.

He revealed that ‘’ the Ministry is dedicated to leveraging the potential of digital agriculture through: crop/site specific fertilizer recommendation, Digital Precision Agricultural Extension (E-Extension) Platform –a tailored platform that offers smallholder farmers real-time information, a guidance on agricultural best practices, market data, and climate-smart farming techniques and Climate-Smart Agriculture’’.

The Minister added that ‘’the development of climate-resilient seeds and practices aimed at enhancing food security and fostering economic growth, in partnership with NiMET for Seasonal Climate Precision to support early warning systems, Agricultural Mechanization –initiatives such as the Renewed Hope Agricultural Mechanization Programme are designed to boost agricultural output and decrease dependence on imports, Youth and Women Empowerment, -training initiatives for farmers, especially targeting youth and women, focusing on agribusiness, financial management, and modern farming methodologies’’.

In his welcome remarks, the Director, Department of Agricultural Land and Climate Management Services in the Ministry (ALCCMS),Mr. Olanipekun Oshaiya stated that ‘’ to achieve a comprehensive digitized soil information while the deliverable are healthy soil, food security, and safe environment.

It is through robust data that we can bridge the soil nutrient gap and make informed decisions on Nigeria’s Agriculture and Food System.

