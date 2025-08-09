NIDCOM’s institutional imperative: Restoring credibility through accountability, constitutional governance

By Pastor Peters Osawaru Omoragbon

The recent defence of Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa’s conduct at the 2025 Diaspora Day Celebration obscures a deeper crisis within the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) This rebuttal addresses three critical failures: violation of court-validated leadership structures, neglect of diaspora investments and achievements, and systemic institutional decay exacerbated by unchecked executive authority. The path forward demands depersonalisation of NIDCOM’s operations, adherence to legal frameworks, and alignment with global diplomatic standards of accountability.

Context: Neutrality or Selective Undermining of Legitimacy?

The narrative framing NIDCOM’s rejection of Nurses Across the Borders and NIDO Europe’s ceremonial plaque as “neutrality” fundamentally misrepresents facts validated by judicial authority:

Judicial Affirmation of Leadership: On November 8, 2024, the UK County Court at the Royal Courts of Justice dismissed injunctions against Harold Ogunfemi’s election as NIDO Europe Chairman. The June 14, 2025 ruling revalidated this outcome, explicitly dismissing challenges by Mr. Niyi Zaccheus’ faction. Despite receiving this ruling, NIDCOM’s leadership deliberately celebrated the invalidated Zaccheus/Ubochi group at the Diaspora Day event—a faction that fielded only three attendees versus Ogunfemi’s 33 delegates and 20 NGO partners.

Contradictory Engagement: NIDCOM officials participated in Ogunfemi-led Homeland Development projects during Diaspora Week (July 21–28, 2025), including medical outreaches serving 1,200 Abuja residents by Nurses Across the Borders and ICT initiatives at UniAbuja by the NIDOE Education Committee. Yet, Dabiri-Erewa publicly rejected a plaque commemorating these collaborations—an act not of neutrality but institutional disrespect. Diplomacy requires tact—the “knack of making a point without making an enemy”. NIDCOM’s actions emboldened factions, undermining diaspora unity.

Documented Contributions vs. Institutional Neglect

NIDO Europe under Ogunfemi delivered measurable nation-building outcomes ignored in NIDCOM’s narrative:

INITIATIVES: $500M Healthcare Migration Platform, through Nurses Across the Borders in partnership with Partnership with DATAFLOW Group & Nigeria’s Health Ministry, but No acknowledgement from NIDCOM

Medical Outreach (Gwarimpa/Gwagwalada) amounting to N14M in free services by Nurses Across the Borders, where Representatives attended but no formal recognition during the Diaspora Day celebration and;

NIDO Germany’s University Internet Project, Enhanced educational infrastructure for youths in the universities, whereas NIDCOM prefers Silenced amid factional favouritism.

These projects align with NIDCOM’s statutory mandate to “coordinate diaspora contributions.” Instead, the Commission prioritized visibility events over substantive engagement.

III. Systemic Institutional Failures

Investment Protection Abandoned

The WINHOMES demolition in Lagos—where diaspora-owned properties were destroyed—exposed NIDCOM’s silence on asset protection. Despite appeals, no intervention occurred, violating Section 5(b) of the NIDCOM Act (2017) on “diaspora investment safeguards.”

Misallocated Resources

Defunded programs: Presidential Fellowship, Mortgage Scheme.

– ₦72M spent by NIDO Europe delegates for community projects, only to be snubbed at ceremonies.

– Lavish spending on events while diaspora stakeholders are self-financed development work.

Centralization of Power

Since 2019, NIDCOM has operated without a legally mandated board, enabling unilateral decisions. The Chairman’s tenure (expiring in 2025 under the 4+4-year rule) lacks oversight mechanisms, fostering personality-driven operations antithetical to institutional integrity.

Global diplomatic practice hinges on “inclusive governance and accountability mechanisms” NIDCOM’s structure fails this test.

Global Standards vs. NIDCOM’s Reality

Best Practice

While the Ogunfemi ensures Inclusive Leadership Recognition, NIDCOM prefers Court-validated leaders’ exclusion

While leadership NIDOE under Harold Ogunfemi prefers Transparent Budgeting, NIDCOM prioritised Visibility events over projects

In NIDO-E, there is board oversight while no board since NIDCOM inception in 2019

Conflict mediation is preferred by NIDOE , but no factional dialogue initiated or attempted by NIDCOM Chairman but would rather rely on hearsay from cronies.

Reform Agenda: Institutional Renewal Over Personality Cultism

To restore credibility, NIDCOM must: Reconstitute the Board Immediately: Appoint seasoned diplomats—not political loyalists—to enforce checks on executive power; Implement Court Directives: Recognize Harold Ogunfemi’s NIDO Europe leadership and formalize the Worldwide Council per Section 2(g) of the NIDCOM Act; Establish Investment Protection Protocols: Create a diaspora asset safeguard unit with legal enforcement powers; Audit Budget Allocations: Redirect 70% of the yearly event budgets to project grants and skill-transfer programs; Adopt Diplomatic Professionalism: Train staff of the NIDCOM in conflict mediation and cross-cultural communication to replace divisive tactics. Some of the staff have no regard for Diasporas, especially during events.

Conclusion: Diplomacy Demands Institutional Credibility

The diaspora contributes over $20B annually in remittances and expertise—a lifeline for Nigeria’s economy. Yet, NIDCOM’s current trajectory risks alienating this critical demographic through personalized governance and constitutional disregard. As Ambassador Chas Freeman notes, diplomacy is “the management of relations between states and peoples to advance national interests”. For NIDCOM, this begins by depersonalizing operations, respecting judicial and statutory frameworks, and centring the diaspora’s tangible nation-building work.

Nigeria’s global image and diaspora trust depend on this institutional renewal. We must shift from defending individuals to demanding accountability—and build a commission worthy of its mandate.

Pastor Peters Omoragbon is a UN ECOSOC humanitarian leader, Climate Action awardee (COP29 Baku), and advocate for diaspora institutional accountability; he is also the Executive President/CEO, Nurses Across the Borders; First UNFCCC Designated Contact Person from Nigeria, General Secretary NIDO UK Chapter and Chairman NIDOE Health Committee and Director for International Liaison for Nigerian Nurses Charitable Association UK, President Diaspora Nurses Association of Nigeria-DNAN.

Views expressed are personal.