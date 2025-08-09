Insecurity in Benue may worsen as Governor allegedly abandons security agencies

JONAS EZIEKE , Abuja

Fresh fears are mounting over a possible escalation of insecurity in Benue State, following allegations that Governor Hyacinth Alia has abandoned both federal and state security outfits operating in the state.

According to the Benue Community Security Forum, the governor’s alleged nonchalant attitude towards security agencies — including the state-initiated Operation Anyam Nyor — has contributed to renewed killings and guerrilla-style attacks in parts of the state.

In a statement jointly signed by the Forum’s President, Dr Emmanuel Terna, and National Secretary, Mrs Justina Iorpuu, the group said the governor has failed to provide necessary logistical and welfare support to security personnel in the field.

“There is no fuel, no logistics for patrol, and no food in their camps.

Apart from federal security agencies receiving support from the federal government, Benue State would have gone back to square one,” the statement read.

“Operation Anyam Nyor can no longer function effectively.

They cannot move to gather intelligence or protect the people.

Many personnel have resorted to staying on the federal highway, collecting bribes from motorists for survival.

Even the federal security agencies are tired of seeking assistance from the governor, as they get no support from the state government.”

The Forum further alleged that allowances and stipends for operatives have been withheld for over a month, leaving personnel demoralised and vulnerable.

A senior security officer, who preferred to speak off-camera, confirmed the situation, saying:”We are tired of appealing to the state authorities to release funds for allowances and fuel.

As usual, we got no response from the state government. These men are hungry and agitated.

How can people who left their families for an operation be left to starve? If the governor is no longer interested in the operation, he should disband it so we can return to our respective units.

“What if the criminal herders start offering them money? A hungry man has less integrity.”

The Forum’s investigation also revealed that local vigilante groups — which have been instrumental in providing intelligence to conventional security agencies — are suffering similar neglect.

“We wonder why the governor would abandon such a noble security initiative midway.

We appeal to him to quickly address this challenge because it is not yet uhuru,” the statement concluded.

