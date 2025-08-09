Hold opposition responsible for crime resurgence in Anambra – LG chairman

..as Nteje community endorses Soludo

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

The chairman of Oyi Local Government area, Anambra state, Hon. Emmanuel Nweke, has disclosed that opposition political parties should be held responsible in the alleged resurgence of violent crimes in the state.

Speaking during the endorsement of Governor Chukwuma Soludo by All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA faithfuls in Nteje ward 4, the council chairman said, “There is no resurgence instead, it is a sponsored crime by the opposition political parties.

Anambra state is peaceful and Mr. Governor is in charge of security in the state.

“We are not afraid of that, in any electioneering period like this the opposition sponsors crimes but that doesn’t mean Anambra is not safe, Anambra is safe.

“By this time in 2021 you can not see anybody wearing APGA uniform to move around the state, but today you can move around with APGA uniform and nobody will molest you, so today Anambra is safe,” he explained.

On the 31 decampees from different political parties to APGA during the endorsement of Soludo’ by ward 4 APGA members Nweke said, “The large turn up is just for a ward not the entire Nteje community.

So ward 4 is APGA land, Oyi is APGA land, Anambra is APGA land and Soludo is the man to beat come November 8.

“The decampees decided by themselves to join APGA because they know where we are going, they have seen tomorrow, Soludo is the candidate, so they decided among themselves to join the moving train and they will not regret it because they saw tomorrow,” he stated.

The council mayor commended the leader of the Congress of Councillors, Rt Hon. Emeka Nwabude, chairman of ward 4 Nteje, Hon. Ikenna Nwankwo and the party members for a successful endorsement of Soludo’s second tenure bid.

Speaking, the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Soludo on Political Mobilization, Hon. Obiajulu Nwoye, “Even in the time of Christ, there was crime; what the governor is doing is to bring it to zero tolerance.”

He also corroborated the view of the council chairman by admitting that during election period that politicians sponsor crimes to frustrate the achievements of the ruling party.

Reacting to the decampees Nwoye disclosed that, “This is a culture we have built up in Nteje, so many are coming to join APGA because of what Governor Soludo is doing in the state.

He lamented that the opposition, whom he said we’re former APGA members, have forgotten the finger (APGA) that fed them and made them what they are today, maintaining that Soludo’s achievements will speak for him come 8 November this year’s governorship election.

Earlier in his speech, the leader of the Congress of Councillors, Oyi Local Government area, Rt. Hon Emeka Nwabude said, “We are here to endorse Soludo, to tell him to continue in his good work.

There are more than 31 people from different political parties, PDP, APC, YPP, LP, who decamped today to APGA, nobody told them to do so; they are here on their own, to join us in enjoying what we have been enjoying.

“We have been telling them that APGA is Anambra and Anambra is APGA. We are not here to boast, action speaks louder than words.

What the governor has done will speak for him. We don’t need to worry because by November 8 we are going to have 326/326, for the wards.

“So today Nteje ward 4 is endorsing Soludo for another four years and because the decampees have seen that Soludo is doing very well so they want to enjoy with us.

They came out on their own to join us. What Soludo has done will speak for him,” Nwabude assured.

The leader who was a former youth leader, and had served his people in various categories, it was gathered has been able to better the welfare of his people which resulted in his elevation to be leader of Congress of Councillors in the area.

The APGA Chairman, Oyi Local government, Hon. Harold Umunna Maduka, said, “We want to sensitize the people on what Soludo’ is doing, Nteje is APGA, Anambra is APGA, we can not lose this election.

“We are not fighting anybody in this election. Soludo has done so much that his achievements will speak for him come 8 November this year,” he stated.

Also the chairman of APGA ward 4, Nteje, Hon Nwankwo Ikenna, said they endorsed Soludo for what he is doing and described him as “Oluatuegwu ,” stating that the campaign rally held was to endorse the governor for second tenure.

“The rally is also to tell our people where we are going. 31 people decamped to APGA today from different political parties that include, APC, PDP, LP, YPP, among others. This is because everyone sees what the governor is doing,” he further disclosed.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2