FG, Lagos state host workshop on land titling, registration, documentation

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

The Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development and the Lagos State Government are collaborating to host a stakeholders workshop on the National Land Titling, Registration and Documentation Programme (NLTRDP).

Housing and Urban Development Minister, Arc. Ahmed Dangiwa is scheduled to flag-off the Workshop which will be hosted by Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos State.

The Workshop which is slated to hold on Tuesday, August 12th, 2025 at Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, is expected to have high profile attendance from the built environment professionals, real estate experts, mortgage institutions and other financial services stakeholders.

Recall that the Federal government through the Housing Ministry, was closely working with the World Bank to implement land reforms to unlock the potential of Nigeria’s landed assets through the National Land Titling Registration and Documentation Programme (NLTRDP).

A similar workshop on the National Land Registration and Documentation Programme (NLRDP), was held in March 2025 in Abuja.

Recently, the Federal government suspended all land allocations and reclamation activities along the Lagos Lagoon shoreline, and a committee was set up by the Minister of Housing, Dangiwa to ensure proper documentation, eliminate of abuse, examine, and harmonise all approvals and developments along the shoreline.

The Housing Ministry is continuing to collaborate with the States’ governments to address the challenges in the areas of registration, documentation, and titling of all lands to unlock Nigeria’s dead capital, develop National Digital Land Information System, and formalizing land transactions.

The statement, signed Badamasi S. Haiba, Director Press and Public Relations of the ministry, Dr. Shuaib Belgore, the Permanent Secretary of the Housing Ministry, will be leading a delegation of Directors and relevant officers of the ministry to the Workshop.

