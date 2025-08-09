Enugu police foil armed robbery attack, neutralise suspect, recover firearms

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

Operatives of the Enugu State Police Command have foiled an armed robbery attack, neutralised one suspect, and recovered firearms, ammunition, and other exhibits.

The incident occurred at about 4:10 am on 6th August 2025.

It was gathered that the operatives of the Independence Layout Police Division received a distress call to an ongoing robbery at Premier Layout, Enugu.

In a statement issued on Friday by SP Daniel Ndukwe, Police Public Relations Officer, Enugu State Command, he said the Divisional Police Officer mobilised operatives and the Neighbourhood Watch Group to the scene.

“On sighting them, the criminal gang opened fire, but the team responded with superior firepower, neutralising one of the hoodlums, whose identity remains unknown, while others fled.

“A search of the scene and the suspect’s body yielded a cut-to-size locally made single-barrel gun with one live cartridge, a locally fabricated Beretta pistol with one live round of ammunition, a Nokia torch-button phone belonging to the suspect, two iPhones belonging to victims, a small red bag, a red-and-black coloured torchlight, and N9,000 in N1,000 denominations,” he said.

“Further investigations on 8th August 2025 led to the recovery of a pump-action gun loaded with four live cartridges, suspected to have been abandoned within the vicinity of the incident by the fleeing suspects.

“The Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, CP Mamman Bitrus Giwa, psc, has commended the bravery and professionalism of the operatives, reaffirming the Command’s commitment to tackling violent crimes.

“He urged residents to remain vigilant and promptly provide credible information that would aid proactive crime prevention and control.

“Residents are encouraged to report security or distress matters to the nearest Police Station, the Command’s Control Room via 08032003702 or 08086671202, or the Enugu State Command-and-Control Centre on 112,” Ndukwe added.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2