Ekiti-born Olubolade was a Bayelsan, says Gov Diri names civil servants quarters after late military administrator

Governor of Bayelsa state, Senator Douye Diri, has described the late former military administrator of the state, Navy Capt. Omoniyi Caleb Olubolade (rtd), as an indigene due to his love for the state and its people.

Governor Diri also said the retired Naval officer and former minister of special duties, who died on may 15, 2025 at the age of 71, served the state and Nigeria with a lot of dedication and selflessness.

Olubolade was appointed as the third military administrator of Bayelsa from June 27, 1997 – July 9, 1998 after the state was created by the late military Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha, on October 1, 1996.

Speaking during a service of songs held in his honour at the St. John military protestant church, Bonny cantonment, victoria Island, Lagos, on Friday, the Bayelsa governor, who began his eulogy with a Jim Reeves song titled:

“This world is not my home,” stated that Olubolade’s achievements, which included the construction of the Samson Siasia Sports Complex at Ovom, the motor park at Ekeki and the civil servants’ quarters at Ovom, were proofs that he loved the people of the state and considered himself a part of Bayelsa.

Recalling how he celebrated his 70th birthday last year in Yenagoa, the state capital, Diri said Olubolade’s association with the state many years after his meritorious service, was very exemplary as he saw Bayelsa as his home.

He disclosed that due to his diligent service to Bayelsa, the government had concluded plans to honour him as part of the 30th anniversary celebration of the state’s creation, stressing that as the state mourns, his life of impact was also being celebrated.

As a way of immortalising him, the Bayelsa helmsman said the civil servants’ quarters built during his administration would now be known as Navy Captain Caleb Olubolade Civil Servants Quarters.

His words: “Indeed, the world is not our own. We are all passengers. Some say Olubolade is from Ekiti State but today I say he is from Bayelsa. He is from both Ekiti and Bayelsa.

“The love he exuded for the people of Bayelsa showed he is from Bayelsa State. He did not just come to serve, he owned that state as his own and that is why I am here with leaders of Bayelsa.

For us, it is a state burial for one of us who contributed immensely to the growth and development of Bayelsa.

“From day one as military administrator, he hit the ground running, he built the only sports stadium we have, the first motor park and a lot of other projects.

He served with dignity, passion and love. He loved humanity for us, it is a celebration of life. We mourn with the family but he has done his job on earth. He is a charismatic leader, very forthright.

“By the powers conferred on me,i hereby pronounce that the civil servants’ quarters he built be known now and called the Navy Captain Olubolade Civil Servants Quarters.”

In his tribute, Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, who was represented by Rear Admiral Ayodeji Olugbode, the hydrographer of the federation, said Olubolade’s death was not only a loss to the family but also to military officers and the country at large.

Describing him as a diligent officer, he prayed God to accept his soul and grant his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Speaking on behalf of Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), the National Chairman, Amb. Boladei Igali, said the forum was saddened by the demise of Olubolade, describing him as a man of many parts who will be missed.

The event was attended by a large delegation from Bayelsa including the wife of the governor, Dr. Gloria Diri, national and state assembly representatives, Senator Konbowei Benson, Hon. Fred Agbedi, Hon. Monday Obolo, who represented Speaker of the state assembly, the secretary to the State Government, Prof. Nimibofa Ayawei, the Chief of Staff, Government House, Dr. Peter Akpe, and other members of the state executive council.

Also in attendance were the former Nigerian first lady, Dr. Patience Jonathan, wife of the first civilian governor of Bayelsa, Mrs. Margaret Alamieyeseigha, the immediate past deputy governor and chairman, Bayelsa Elders Council, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John-Jonah (rtd), chairman of the Bayelsa traditional rulers council and Ibenanaowei of Ekpetiama kingdom, King Bubaraye Dakolo, as well as the Ebenanaowei of Bomo kingdom, King Joshua Igbugburu, among other leaders from the state.

