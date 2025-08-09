Dangote Refinery Debunks shutdown rumour, says PMS’s gantry price remains N850

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has firmly dismissed recent reports alleging a shutdown of its operations, reassuring the public and market stakeholders that its activities remain fully active and stable.

In an official statement by the Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer, Anthony Chiejina, the refinery’s management categorically denied claims that truck loading has been suspended or that production has been interrupted. “The Dangote Petroleum Refinery is fully operational. There has been no shutdown, nor has there been any suspension of truck loading activities” the statement reads.

The refinery also clarified that the intermittent sale of Residual Catalytic Oil (RCO) is part of normal business operations, often involving large parcel sales, which explains the recent fuel oil tender.

According to the management, Dangote Petroleum Refinery consistently supplies over 40 million litres of PMS daily, alongside steady volumes of Automotive Gas Oil (diesel). These supplies continue unabated, despite speculation suggesting otherwise.

“As the world’s largest single-train petroleum refinery, the facility employs advanced predictive and preventive maintenance protocols to ensure uninterrupted operations. Routine maintenance activities are standard and do not impact the overall fuel supply” the statement further clarified.

In response to speculation about potential supply shortages and price increases, the refinery challenged those sponsoring the rumour to place orders for daily deliveries of up to 40 million litres of PMS and 15 million litres of diesel for the next 90 days.

“To those who believe this misinformation and anticipate a bullish market, we extend a challenge: We invite interested buyers to place immediate orders for up to 40 million litres of PMS daily and 15 million litres of AGO daily, for the next 90 days.

The refinery reaffirmed its commitment to transparency and Nigeria’s energy security, urging the public to disregard unfounded rumours sponsored by unscrupulous and unpatriotic individuals seeking to undermine the country’s energy independence for their own selfish interests, including the importation of substandard fuels under the false pretext of domestic supply shortages.