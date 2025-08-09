Courtesy visit to Gambian High Commissioner in Nigeria

A high-level courtesy visit was made to the Gambian High Commissioner to Nigeria, H.E. Mohamadou Musa-Njie, as part of the preparations for the upcoming International Women Power Conference (IWPC) – The Gambia 2025.

In attendance was the distinguished keynote speaker, Her Regal Majesty Olori Temitope Enitan-Ogunwusi, the wife of the Ooni of Ife. Her presence further solidifies the conference’s growing influence across the continent, along with Amb. Dr. Chris Oko Odey, the IWPC Global President.

It is now official that the Embassy of The Gambia in Nigeria is in full partnership with IWPC to host one of the largest gatherings of women leaders in Africa. This significant event is scheduled to take place in Banjul, The Gambia, from November 13 to 16, 2025.

With the President of The Gambia and the First Lady expected to open the conference, IWPC 2025 promises to be a historic and transformative event.

We look forward to meeting in The Gambia—the Smiling Coast of Africa!

