Cornerstone Insurance maintains winning formula, records 253% profit surge in Q2

Cornerstone Insurance Plc, one of Nigeria’s foremost and most trusted insurance underwriters, has announced its unaudited financial results for the first and second quarters of 2025, revealing a significant leap in both revenue and profitability.

According to the results published recently, the company recorded Insurance Revenue of ₦19.3 billion in second quarter of 2025; a 127% increase when compared to ₦8.5 billion in first quarter of 2025. This impressive growth reflects Cornerstone’s solid underwriting strategy, disciplined risk selection, customer-centric innovation, and relentless drive to deliver real value to policyholders.

Profit Before Tax (PBT) for second quarter 2025 also saw a remarkable surge, rising by 253% to ₦5.3 billion from ₦1.5 billion in Q1. The performance underscores the effectiveness of the company’s operating model and its strategic focus on technology-driven distribution, customer satisfaction, and efficient capital deployment.

Speaking on the result, Mr. Stephen Alangbo, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Cornerstone Insurance Plc, said: “These numbers reflect more than just financial growth; they represent the trust our customers continue to place in us, the commitment of our people, and the strength of our vision. At Cornerstone, we are building a future-ready business—one that stays relevant to the evolving needs of individuals, families, and businesses across Nigeria. As we double down on digital innovation, claims efficiency, and customer experience, this performance energises us to keep raising the bar.”

As a composite insurance provider licensed and re-certified by NAICOM to offer both general and life insurance products and services, Cornerstone has been a pioneer in deploying digital tools to simplify insurance access and speed up claims processing. The company continues to stand out in sectors such as Motor, Life, Travel, Marine, Engineering, Oil & Gas, Group Life, and Takaful Insurance.

Throughout the first half of 2025, the company’s investment in people, processes, and platforms paid off; showcasing a forward-thinking approach to risk management and financial stewardship, even in a dynamic operating environment..

In her remarks, Cordelia Ekeocha, Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications, noted that “This performance is proof that we’re not just selling policies—we’re delivering peace of mind, every day. Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and it’s their continued confidence that drives our creativity and passion. As we grow, we remain committed to simplifying insurance and making it accessible, relevant, and reliable for every Nigerian.”

Cornerstone Insurance Plc remains committed to best practices in governance and financial reporting. With its Q2 results, the firm not only demonstrates resilience but also reinforces its leadership position in the Nigerian insurance industry.

With momentum building from a strong first half, Cornerstone is poised for sustained growth in the remainder of the year. The company is focused on delivering new retail solutions, expanding reach across underserved markets, and deepening its social impact through inclusive insurance offerings and corporate social responsibility.

As the second half unfolds, Cornerstone’s mission remains clear: to be Nigeria’s most trusted insurance partner, delivering solutions that matter, with integrity and heart.

Cornerstone Insurance is licensed and re-certified by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) to provide both general and life insurance services. As the first insurance company in Nigeria to offer customers an online platform for insurance transactions, its services are driven by cutting-edge technology, making them easily accessible via the internet and mobile platforms.