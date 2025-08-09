Babanla community in Kwara under protection as Army goes after criminals

GBENGA OLARINOYE, Ilorin

Kwara State Government has established an immediate security cordon around Babanla, a community in Ifelodun Local Government, following a security breach by some armed criminals.

The criminals on Friday targeted a police station, attempted to loot a few grocery shops, and a hotel in the community before they were repelled by the security forces and bold members of the community.

In a statement on Friday, the government commended the Nigerian army, gallant policemen, and community folks for the swift response to the situation.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, who has been in constant touch with the security commanders and local vigilante, has directed sustained security lockdown of the axis to neutralise the threat and ensure public safety.

“While further briefings are awaited, the Governor reassures the public that concerted efforts are being made in coordination with the Office of the National Security Adviser, to cleanse the area of the criminals,” according to a statement.

“He also urged maximum support and asked the people not to panic as security forces conduct their operations in the area.”

