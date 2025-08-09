Anambra 2025: ADC Nwosu insists he is the best alternative to Soludo

*Soludo’s solution turned governance into pollution- Nwosu

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

The Governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress, (ADC), Mr. John Nwosu on Friday declared himself the credible alternative to the incumbent Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo’s administration, saying, “He has been tested and failed.

Nwosu who made the declaration during his well-attended campaign flag off in Onitsha, Anambra State noted that If Soludo did not succeed in the first four years, he won’t succeed in another four years.

He said, “Soludo failed Anambra on security; he failed us on development; he failed us on the respect for the rule of law.

He also failed us, in respecting our traditional institutions. Simply put: Soludo is an all round failure. He has to go!

“Leadership hubris laced with arrogance has impacted negatively on the state. Our state, hitherto a pocket of governance excellence has regressed economically due to insecurity.

“Under Soludo Anambra is insecure. It has become a crime scene, riddled with criminality and bloodletting. This has to change. Such carnage has to end!

“Under Soludo our people are underserved and overtaxed. He deployed brutality to collect revenue, and many have been maimed and some have died in the hands of his agents.

“My people, Soludo’s “solution” has turned governance into Soludo’s “pollution.” We are offering a credible alternative.

“In 2017, Soludo selfishly stated that Anambra was not broken, so why fix it? But karma has an address.

Under his watch, Anambra is badly broken and in the worst possible shape. Soludo has no solution for the challenges of Anambra.

“My people, Gov. Soludo has failed. Soludo has to go. Anyone supporting Soludo for a second term does not love Anambra.

So, we must get involved and secure Anambra once again.”

He called on the electorate to join hands with him to constitutionally send Soludo away, saying that Anambra State must be saved from a disastrous leadership.

According to him, theory is not practical.

The ADC candidate added, “We need practical leadership and Soludo has not offered us that. His incessant name calling is not a hallmark of good governance.

Let’s send Soludo and his cabal away.

“We can no longer allow Soludo to hoodwink us. Whitewashing Anambra is a big ruse. Repainting existing infrastructure built by his predecessors and the federal government is deceitful and mischievous.

Where are the developments? Soludo will not be allowed to mortgage and sell Anambra to those in Abuja.”

Speaking on his Commitment if he wins the governorship contest, Nwosu said he will ensure and create a secure and enabling environment that will attract investors

He reeled out his Seven Pillars of good governance to include, Security, Health, Education, Economy, Enterprise, Market, and Social Welfare (SHEEEMS).

Nwosu said he will prioritize and provide the framework for addressing Anambra’s needs, noting that every sector will get the deserved attention from the government.

While saying that services will be seamless, he explained that each of the SHEEEMS pillars will be made practical and effective through the application and prioritization of technology and artificial intelligence.

He said, “We will train and incentivize our youths in the various sectors to make them employable and competitive.

“Prioritization and efficiency are the hallmarks of good governance.

Rest assured that is what we intend to bring about.

We are asking Ndi Anambra to give us their hands, their support and their votes. We promise four years of seamless, transformative and adaptive governance along these lines.”

On security, the ICT expert noted that no state can prosper in fear, adding that under his leadership, he will deploy the best Hi-tech security infrastructure the world can offer —including finger print and AI-powered facial recognition cameras, re-trained and motivate community-based vigilante units, provide armoured security vehicles not an ordinary Sienna buses. “[Ife ọ bụla ga-akwụsị ịtọrọ mmadụ , n’ga emeya.]”

Nwosu further assured that within six months, peace will be restored across Anambra communities.

“Safety will return to our streets; and traditional marriage ceremonies and festivals will return back to our villages”, he stated.

The Governorship hopeful also said that his government, if elected, will change the era of exploitation and nip it in the bud.

He added, “We will abolish Ndi Aka-Odo and review the tax system. Our traders, shop owners, and small businesses are bleeding.

We will restructure the tax system to be fair, growth-friendly, and humane. You will no longer pay to suffer!

From my first day in the office, we will cut 30% tariffs and charges paid by shuttle bus and keke drivers, barrow pushers and artisans.

“We will introduce e-Government to fight corruption, improve transparency, and enhance efficiency. With your phones, you will be able to access services, track government income, monitor ongoing projects, and even file complaints—all in real time.

A government that works at the speed of technology—not the speed of paperwork.

“Education is the foundation of our future. We will lay more emphasis on STEM EDUCATION to make our children globally competitive.

We will launch a bursary scheme to support brilliant but indigent students. No child will drop out of school due to fees.

“Our markets are the heart of our commerce and economy. We will modernize them, retrain our traders, and prepare them for e-Commerce.

This means bigger customer base, better business and our shops can stay open 24/7, if need be.

Such e-commerce will be supported by registered online-based courier services.

“Pursuant to our 7th Pillar of SHEEMS, our elders who toiled and laboured before us deserve to age with dignity.

We will review, revise and reform extant social welfare programmes to include monthly support for the aged people with disabilities (PWDS) to support them—because they deserve more than our respect; they deserve our care.”

Nwosu further gave assurance that his speech is not just a promise, but a commitment.

He said, “Together, we will build a government that serves, not exploit; one that listens, not intimidate; and a government you can trust, not fear. Anambra Arise. Let’s join our hands! Let’s Get Involved!! Let’s Secure Anambra.”

