Amb. King Tonto Dikeh to speak, receive honours at 9th Africa CEO Business leadership summit, merit awards 2025

Abuja, Nigeria – The Organizing Committee of the Africa CEO Business Leadership Summit 2025 proudly announces that Ambassador King Tonto Dikeh — Founder of The Tonto Dikeh Foundation, celebrated philanthropist, accomplished businesswoman, and respected politician — will be among the distinguished speakers at this year’s summit.

The event, billed for Saturday, August 16, 2025, at the iconic Nicon Luxury Hotel, Abuja, will bring together influential leaders, innovators, and change-makers from across Africa to explore transformative ideas shaping the continent’s economic future.

Amb. King Tonto Dikeh is also nominated to receive the prestigious Africa CEO Merit Award, an honour recognizing her exceptional contributions to philanthropy, business leadership, women’s empowerment, and public service.

Her inspiring journey — from her rise as a renowned Nollywood actress to becoming a force in humanitarian work, entrepreneurship, and politics — continues to influence millions and champion positive change across Africa.

The Africa CEO Business Leadership Summit & Merit Awards remains one of the continent’s most influential platforms for celebrating excellence, fostering partnerships, and inspiring the next generation of leaders.

Date: Saturday, August 16, 2025

Venue: Nicon Luxury Hotel, Abuja, Nigeria.

Time: 3pm.

Theme: Empowering African CEOs for Continental Transformation.

Africa CEO Business Leadership Summit & Merit Awards — Celebrating Excellence. Inspiring Generations.

