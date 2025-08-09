Accolades to Apostle Engr Nsikak Ataha-Abasi as he set to celebrate Golden Jubilee birthday in grand style

Celebrating life is always a special occasion, and for Apostle Engr Nsikak Ataha -Abasi, this year’s birthday promises to be a spectacular event, celebrating a milestone of 50th golden jubilee of faith and service to God and humanity, bringing together friends, family, and well-wishers for a godly celebration.

This special event will feature the launch of a church building project.

There will be free eye medical treatment, Free exercise books for students. There will be sponsored skills acquisition like producing soaps, liquid soap, detergent, perfumes, Dettol etc.

The grand celebration is scheduled to take place on Sunday, August 17th, 2025, at 2:00 PM prompt, at the ministry’s headquarters located at 201, Old Uyo Road, Ediene Abak.

The event will be hosted by Apostle Engr Ambassador Nsikak Ataha-Abasi, founder of the ministry and the celebrant. The anniversary celebration is expected to draw congregants, church leaders, dignitaries, and well-wishers from across the region, marking five decades of spiritual leadership, growth, and community impact.

Speaking ahead of the event, Apostle Nsikak reflected on the journey of the ministry over 3 years and its vision for the future.

> “When I look back over the last 3years, I see nothing but the faithfulness of God. From humble beginnings to a thriving ministry, every step has been led by divine purpose,” he said. “This is not just a movement but a testament and a journey of His Grace .”

A central highlight of the event will be the launch of a major church building project—an initiative Apostle Nsikak described as a long-awaited dream and spiritual mandate.

> “The Church Building Project is more than brick and mortar. It is a spiritual assignment,” he explained. “We are laying down a foundation for future generations—a house of worship that will serve as a refuge, a training ground, and a beacon of hope for our community and beyond.”

Apostle Nsikak, widely respected for his teachings and humanitarian outreach, emphasized that the project will have far-reaching social and spiritual benefits.

> “This church will not only lift up the name of Jesus—it will lift people,” he said. “It will empower widows, mentor young people, raise leaders, and reach the unreached. It is not just my dream; it is God’s mandate.”

The celebrant also extended a heartfelt invitation to the public, encouraging attendance and support for the milestone event.

“I invite everyone—friends, partners, past and present members—to come and celebrate with us. Come witness what God is doing. Come sow into something eternal. This is a new beginning for Ancient Word Ministries International. Together, we build.”

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2